Throngs to celebrate post-covid freedom

NEWARK, N.J. -- Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.

Yet lingering restrictions, worker shortages and significant numbers of unvaccinated people mean some may not be as free as they'd like.

And there are fears that the mixing of large numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans at a time when the highly contagious delta variant is spreading rapidly could undo some of the progress made against the scourge.

Nashville is expecting as many as 400,000 people to stream into the city for its July Fourth celebration featuring country star Brad Paisley. In Massachusetts, the Boston Pops' Independence Day concert is back, though the show that usually draws hundreds of thousands to the Charles River esplanade in Boston will be held 100 miles away at the Tanglewood music center.

Beaches and lakefronts are expected to be packed as well. In Southern California, Huntington Beach is planning one of the biggest celebrations on the West Coast, a three-day festival that could draw a half-million people.

Elizabeth Driscoll plans to enjoy the festivities in Cheboygan, Mich., including a parade down Main Street, a trip to a farmers market and a family party on a lake, all ahead of the fireworks display over the Straits of Mackinac.

"You can feel it all over town, just an influx of people on the tourism side, and people who live here are out and about," she said. "There's good energy."

At the same time, airlines have been struggling to get enough crew members. Pools and beaches have been hit with a shortage of lifeguards. And restaurants and bars in tourist destinations have had to scale back hours because of a lack of help.

President Joe Biden has welcomed the holiday as a historic moment in the nation's recovery from a crisis that has killed more than 605,000 Americans and led to months of restrictions that are now almost gone. He plans to host more than 1,000 people -- first responders, essential workers and troops -- for a White House cookout and fireworks to mark what the administration is calling a "summer of freedom."

"I'm going to celebrate it," Biden said Friday. "There's great things happening. ... All across America, people are going to ball games, doing good things." But he also warned that "lives will be lost" because of people who haven't gotten vaccinated.

The U.S. is averaging about 12,000 new cases and 250 deaths a day. Vaccines have been administered to two-thirds of the nation's adults. But that is short of Biden's goal of 70% by the July 4th holiday. Vaccine hesitancy remains stubborn, especially in the Deep South and the West, allowing the delta variant to spread throughout the country.

AAA forecasts that more than 47 million people will travel this weekend in the U.S., a return to 2019 levels and 40% higher than last year. That includes 3.5 million airline passengers.

At the Newark, N.J., airport, travelers waited in long check-in lines Wednesday and encountered flight delays that tested their patience, though some were just happy to finally get on a plane.

Rhetta Williams, a 54-year-old manager at a pharmaceutical company, was traveling to Charleston, S.C., for a reunion with about 50 relatives that was postponed a year ago. "And we're not going to be practicing any social distancing," she said, laughing.

Zach Carothers, a 21-year-old computer-science student, flew from South Carolina to Newark for a weekend at the Jersey Shore, where people have been flocking back. "It's nice to get back to it after quarantining for so long," he said, adding that he's looking forward to a vacation that will "definitely have celebratory beers."

While masks have been shed around the country even in indoor spaces, the Transportation Security Administration emphasizes that they are still required at airports and on planes -- a restriction not everyone is accepting gracefully.

Fireworks are likely to draw some of the biggest crowds many communities have seen in months.

"Outdoor stuff remains, I think, pretty safe for unvaccinated or vaccinated people," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health. "Probably a packed outdoor concert is not ideal, but short of that, outdoor activity is safe for people. Watching fireworks is fine."

Moving the party indoors is considered less safe at a time when some states have less than half their populations fully vaccinated.

"I'm concerned about most of the country," said Dr. Lynn Goldman, dean of George Washington University's school of public health. "I think it's premature to declare it over, especially because of what we see in other parts of the world."

SECOND-DOSE SKIPPERS

Nearly 15 million people -- or more than 1 in 10 of those eligible in the United States -- have missed their second dose of a vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC data shows that as of June 16, nearly 11% of people who had sufficient time to get the second dose missed the ideal window. The number has increased from 8% earlier in the year.

The second shot is recommended three weeks after the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot or four weeks after the first Moderna shot. Second doses were considered missed if more than 42 days had passed.

People who miss the optimal window for their second dose don't need to start over, according to the CDC. There's just less data on how effective the second dose is if administered later.

Health officials have explained that people -- in this case, nearly 15 million people -- skip their second shots for a variety of reasons, such as mistakenly believing they need only one dose to be protected. Some want to avoid the sometimes-unpleasant side effects that come with the second dose, and others simply miss their second appointment and can't or don't reschedule.

David Broniatowski, associate director of George Washington University's Institute for Data, Democracy & Politics, said some people mistakenly think that if they've already had covid-19, they need just one dose.

Earlier in the pandemic, public health officials did discuss whether one injection could be enough, theorizing that some immunity is better than none, which Broniatowski said might have led to confusion.

"When you have those sorts of things, people start to rationalize, 'Well, maybe it is not necessary to get that second dose,' especially when they have other barriers or other concerns," he said.

Experts say completing vaccination will be crucial as the highly transmissible delta variant continues its spread.

A United Kingdom study published in May found that the Pfizer vaccine was just 33% effective against the variant in preventing symptomatic disease after one dose. After two shots, that number jumped to 88%.

VACCINATION PUSH

On the verge of missing the July 4 vaccination goal, the Biden administration turned to Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, to help promote to young Americans the benefits of getting the shot.

The White House sent Emhoff on the road in states such as Tennessee and Illinois, where adults are lagging behind.

"I want every parent, I want every family, I want every young person to get the vaccination, so we can move forward," Emhoff said Wednesday in Phoenix at one such stop. "So people, talk to your friends, talk to your family, get the shot, tell five people, tell 10 people, go on social media, do what you need to do as leaders, get the word out."

Emhoff has emerged as a top advocate for Biden's agenda at a time when the administration says it needs all hands on deck. He is described as eager to travel on behalf of the White House and has been a vocal advocate for a top administration priority -- encouraging younger people to get vaccinated.

"The reality is many younger Americans have felt like covid is not something that impacts them, and they have been resistant to getting the shot," Emhoff said during a June media call.

Emhoff said seeing his own children, Cole, 26, and Ella, 22, get vaccinated was "one of the biggest reliefs" he'd had in a long time and he wanted other parents to have that same experience.

"For him, this is personal," spokeswoman Katie Peters said.

Emhoff appeals to young people, said Peters. "I think that's an audience that he clearly resonates with and has some experience with. As a dad of two twenty-somethings, he's had conversations with his own kids about getting vaccinated."

The fact that more young adults have not gotten shots is a significant reason the administration has not met its July 4 goal.

Biden officials have concentrated their efforts recently on Southern states, sending Emhoff to Memphis, Birmingham, Ala., Tallahassee, Fla., Phoenix and Houston for vaccination events. He also traveled to Chicago.

J&J PROTECTION

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides effective protection against the delta variant, according to a small study, offering hope to many developing economies facing a summer surge of the highly contagious strand.

Blood samples obtained from eight inoculated people who participated in a laboratory study showed that Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot generated a strong immune response against the delta variant, the New Brunswick, N.J., company said.

"We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against covid-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant," Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said in a news release. "This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine's ability to protect against multiple variants of concern."

The data so far indicates that the three U.S.-approved vaccines offer effective protection against all known variants. Analysis by British health authorities, drawing on data from a large pool of people, indicates that the Pfizer-BioNTech messenger RNA vaccine provides 96% protection against hospitalization from the delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Moderna also announced Tuesday that its mRNA vaccine saw only a "modest reduction" in neutralizing antibodies against the delta variant compared with the original strain. Data from a major trial, which was reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, has indicated the Moderna vaccine offers 94.1% protection against infection from the strand discovered in Wuhan, China.

VATICAN WEIGHS IN

The Vatican's bioethics academy and the World Medical Association on Friday called for an all-out effort to combat vaccine hesitancy and correct the "myths and disinformation" that are slowing the fight.

In a joint statement, the groups said some vaccine reluctance in poorer countries is rooted in historical inequalities and suspicions of Western pharmaceutical companies. But they said "a more pernicious form" of hesitancy is being driven by fake news, myths and disinformation about vaccine safety, including among religious groups and some in the medical community.

They demanded that "all relevant stakeholders exhaust all efforts to ... confront vaccine hesitancy by sending a clear message about the safety and necessity of vaccines and counteracting vaccine myths and disinformation."

"We are physicians. We represent physicians. And we are bound to science and to evidence-based medicine," said Dr. Ramin Parsa-Parsi, head of international affairs for the German Medical Association.

Pope Francis has decried the "suicidal negationism" of those who refuse to take covid-19 shots.

