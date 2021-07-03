Tools & Toys: DNA Vibe's Jazz Band and MyFAK | First Aid Kit

DNA Vibe's Jazz Band

What's to love: A day of hiking, doing home maintenance or exercising can cause sore muscles or joint pain. The FDA has approved light therapy to help in recovery. This device allows the user to speed up recovery at home.

What does it do: DNA vibe says that the Jazz Band combines proprietary red and near-infrared light, magnetic signals and micro vibration to maximize effectiveness and results. The device is controlled through an app that lets the user control the amount of time and strength of each of the therapies. It has three interchangeable powering options including a 10-foot cord that plugs into the wall (included); it can also plug into a vehicle with an adaptor or into a power pack (both sold separately). Two straps are included that allow the Jazz Band to be wrapped around or held against a sore muscle. The device sells for $249. Visit dnavibe.com to learn more.

MyFAK | First Aid Kit

What's to love: It's a compact first aid kit by My Medic that manages to hold more than just basic supplies and will fit in a glove box or backpack. Great for travel, hiking, camping or home.

What does it do: MyFAK is made in a tri-fold design so that, when unzipped, the first aid supplies are easy to find and access. The kit comes with more than 100 different items for first aid or trauma. Outside straps allow the kit to be attached to a belt or backpack straps and Velcro strips and loops allow other items to be attached outside the case. The basic kit, which includes items like gauze and bandages, topical medicines, thermometer, pen light, emergency blanket and much more, sells for $120 and is available in several colors. Visit mymedic.com to see the first aid supplies that come in the kit.