Minor league baseball

TRAVELERS 3-4, DRILLERS 1-8

The Arkansas Travelers split their doubleheader Friday night against the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, winning the first game 3-1 while losing the second game 8-4.

In the first game, Julio Rodriguez hit his first home run in Class AA, a three-run shot that gave the Travs a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

The Drillers cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Donovan Casey's RBI double, but Travs reliever Nick Duron got Michael Busch to fly out to center field to pick up his fourth save of the season.

Bobby Honeyman went 2 for 4 with a double and also scored a run for the Travs.

Brandon Williamson started for Arkansas, allowing 2 hits and striking out 5 in 5 innings, but he earned a no-decision. Michael Stryfeller (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the victory.

Tulsa used a three-run fourth inning to extend its lead to 6-3 in the second game and the Travs would not get any closer Friday.

Rodriguez led the Travs offensively in the second game, going 3 for 3. David Masters and Connor Lien both homered for the Travs. Honeyman scored two runs.