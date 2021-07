Two Benton County roads will be closed next week for work.

Crews will install culverts on Steward Road in Siloam Springs on Tuesday. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drivers can use Gailey Hollow Road or Logan Cave Road instead, according to a county news release.

Old Springtown Road near Gentry will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday to 4:30 p.m. Friday as contractors install a steel casing.