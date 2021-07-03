U.S. military loads up, exits Afghan base

KABUL, Afghanistan -- U.S. troops and their Western allies have left the U.S. military base that coordinated the sprawling war in Afghanistan, officials said Friday, effectively ending major U.S. military operations in the country after nearly two decades.

The departure is rife with symbolism, the second time an invader of Afghanistan has come and gone through Bagram Airfield -- first the Soviet Union and now the United States.

For generations of U.S. service members, Bagram was a gateway to and from a war that cut across constant changes on the battlefield and in presidential administrations. But the final withdrawal overnight Thursday occurred with little fanfare and no public ceremony -- and in an atmosphere of grave concern over the Afghan security forces' ability to hold off Taliban advances across the country.

The U.S. exit was completed quickly enough that some looters managed to get into the base before being arrested, Afghan officials said.

The quiet leave-taking from the base weeks before the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops in mid-July, and months before President Joe Biden's announced Sept. 11 departure, highlights Washington's efforts to signal two messages: one to the U.S. public that its longest foreign war is ending, and another to the Afghan government that the United States is not abandoning the country in the middle of a Taliban offensive, and will retain some ability to conduct airstrikes if needed.

"We are on track, exactly where we expected to be," Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday.

The fear that Kabul could fall to the Taliban relatively soon haunted the administration's debate over the decision to pull out of the country. But Biden suggested that even though the United States still retained the ability to conduct airstrikes if things went bad, no reversal of the withdrawal was on the table.

"We have worked out an over-the-horizon capacity," he said, talking about air assets based in other places, "but the Afghans are going to have to do it themselves with the air force they have."

In a worrying development, the government has resurrected militias with a history of brutal violence to assist Afghan security forces.

Bagram was operating at full capacity until the end Thursday. Fighter jets, cargo planes and surveillance aircraft relied on the twin runways until it was no longer feasible to keep them in the country.

Now air support for the Afghan forces and overhead surveillance will be flown in from outside the country, from bases in Qatar or the United Arab Emirates or from an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

A contingent of 650 troops will remain to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, the capital. How long that type of support will continue is unclear, but the Pentagon has until Sept. 11 -- when the U.S. military mission is supposed to formally conclude -- to decide.

At its peak in and around 2012, Bagram Airfield saw more than 100,000 U.S. troops pass through the compound barely an hour's drive north of Kabul.

The Soviet Union built the airfield in the 1950s. When Russia invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to back a communist government, it turned Bagram into its main base. For 10 years, the Soviets fought the U.S.-backed mujahedeen, dubbed freedom fighters by President Ronald Reagan, who saw them as a frontline force in one of the last Cold War battles.

When the U.S. and NATO inherited Bagram in 2001, they found it in ruins, a collection of crumbling buildings, gouged by rockets and shells, most of its perimeter fence wrecked. It had been abandoned after being battered in the battles between the Taliban and rival mujahedeen warlords fleeing to their northern enclaves.

Of the two runways, the most recent is 12,000 feet long and was built in 2006 at a cost of $96 million. There are 110 revetments, which are basically parking spots for aircraft, protected by blast walls.

GlobalSecurity, a security think tank, says Bagram includes three large hangars, a control tower and numerous support buildings. The base has a 50-bed hospital with a trauma bay, three operating theaters and a modern dental clinic. Another section houses a prison, notorious and feared among Afghans.

COUNTRY CONTROL

The departure comes at a perilous time for Afghanistan. The Taliban now control half of the country's 400 districts. Its forces are inching closer to Kabul.

"The truth is the survival, security and unity of Afghanistan is in danger," said Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Afghanistan National Reconciliation Council, in remarks broadcast on state-run television Wednesday after a high-level meeting attended by President Ashraf Ghani and other senior political leaders.

Some U.S. intelligence estimates predict the Afghan government will fall to the Taliban from six months to two years after the U.S. completes its withdrawal.

Hundreds of members of the Afghan security forces have surrendered in recent weeks, while their counterattacks have taken back little territory from the Taliban. And as the Afghan forces fracture, regional militias have appeared with renewed prominence, in an echo of the country's path toward civil war in the 1990s.

"Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized," Gen. Austin Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, told reporters Tuesday at what had all the hallmarks of a final news conference.

Early Friday, looters entered Bagram, grabbing gas canisters and some laptops, said Darwaish Raufi, a district administrator for the base, adding that some were arrested by police.

Raufi said the Americans had failed to coordinate their departure with the Afghan forces, leaving a gap in security. But Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition, said the transfer of the base had been "closely coordinated."

The deputy spokesman for the defense minister, Fawad Aman, said nothing of the looting. He said only that the base has been handed over and that Afghan forces will now "protect the base and use it to combat terrorism."

Although the past 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan could be seen as civil war, a return to the fractious era of warlords and armed fiefs has long been feared.

On Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, called the departure from Bagram a "positive step" and urged the "withdrawal of foreign forces from all parts of the country."

The withdrawal is the clearest indication that the last of the roughly 3,000 U.S. troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing departure.

It was clear soon after the mid-April announcement that the U.S. was ending its "forever war" that the departure of U.S. soldiers and their estimated 7,000 NATO allies would be completed around July 4.

As of this week, most other NATO soldiers have already quietly exited Afghanistan. Announcements from several countries analyzed by the AP show that a majority of European troops have left with little ceremony -- a stark contrast to the dramatic and public show of force and unity when NATO allies lined up to back the U.S. invasion in 2001.

The U.S. has refused to say when the last American soldier would leave, citing security concerns, but also future security and protection for Kabul International Airport is still being negotiated. Turkish and U.S. soldiers are currently protecting the airport, still under Resolute Support Mission, which is the military mission being wound down.

Until a new agreement for the airport is struck by Turkey and the Afghan government, and possibly the United States, it appears the Resolute Support mission would have to continue to be in charge of the facility.

With Bagram gone, what is left of the U.S. forces in the country remain in Kabul. After Miller leaves in the next several days, his authorities to carry out airstrikes against al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, and in very limited circumstances against the Taliban, will be assumed by Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., head of the military's Central Command.

Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, a former SEAL, will be in charge of the security mission at the embassy and will report to McKenzie. Vasely, who is already in Kabul for the transition, will command the U.S. troops that will be largely based at the embassy and remain there indefinitely.

Through September, McKenzie will also be authorized to keep about 300 additional troops in Afghanistan if needed for security, Pentagon officials said.

FLEEING AFGHANS

The Biden administration has asked three Central Asian nations to temporarily house some 9,000 Afghan citizens who worked with the U.S. as they look to flee the Taliban before NATO forces withdraw by Sept. 11, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The U.S. has asked Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to take in the Afghans who assisted with the American military's invasion and occupation of the country before completion of the withdrawal, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The agreement would be part of a deal to establish further cooperation with Central Asian countries concerning Afghanistan. The Uzbek and Tajik foreign ministers were in Washington this week to discuss an accord that would allow the U.S. to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations from their territory, one of the people said.

"All the visa seekers are surprised by this news and we are hoping they shift us swiftly, as the security is really worsening and those countries are much safer than Afghanistan," Amin Rahimi, an Afghan employee of a U.S. government-funded project, said by phone Friday.

The State Department declined to comment.

The Biden administration has pledged to expedite immigration visas for Afghans who worked closely with U.S. forces during the two-decade conflict. A crucial way of doing that would be through the Special Immigrant Visa program, which allows those who were employed by the U.S. to claim refugee status.

Advocates for those Afghans have expressed worries that after the American withdrawal, they would be vulnerable to reprisals from the Taliban and other U.S. enemies. Officials have said there are some 18,000 special visa applicants, with 9,000 or so just starting the process.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Gibbons-Neff of The New York Times; by Kathy Gannon, Lolita Baldor, Farid Tanha and Rahim Faiez of The Associated Press; and by Peter Martin, Nick Wadhams, Jennifer Jacobs and Eltaf Najafizada of Bloomberg News (WPNS).