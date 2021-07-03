U.S. mulls airline fee refunds for late bags

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration wants to make airlines refund fees to passengers if their bags are delivered late or the Wi-Fi on their flights doesn't work, an adviser to the president said Friday.

At a White House news briefing, National Economic Council director Brian Deese said the Department of Transportation will be instructed to begin writing new airline rules to promote "fair competition."

"These rule-makings will specifically ensure that if a passenger pays to check a bag, they should get that fee back if the bag doesn't arrive on time," Deese said. "Also, if the passenger pays for a service like Wi-Fi and it doesn't actually work, that you will get that feedback quickly."

The Transportation Department has disclosed plans to issue several new airline rules over the next year.

A person familiar with the plans said it would launch the public phase of writing the new refund regulations in the coming days. It would likely be months before any changes are finalized and airlines could seek to raise objections or water down the proposed rules.

The Obama administration issued several rounds of new airline rules, including one in 2011 that required airlines to refund checked bag fees when a bag is lost, but it rejected the idea of requiring refunds for bags delivered late.

In 2016, Congress ordered the department to adopt the idea, and it began the process but never completed it. In 2018, Congress also said airlines should be required to refund other fees, like for WiFi or in-flight entertainment, if the services don't work.

The person familiar with the plans said the department will propose that "late" means 12 hours after a domestic flight arrives and 25 hours for an international flight. The airline industry has previously argued the clock should only begin once the passenger reports the bag as late.

The president is also expected to direct the Transportation Department to look into requiring disclosure of all airline fees at the time of booking.

Extra fees on top of tickets have grown in recent years to become a big source of airline revenue. Before the pandemic hit, airlines collected almost $5.8 billion in baggage fees, up from less than $500 million in 2007, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

John Breyault, a vice president at the National Consumers League, said the proposed pipeline of consumer-friendly rule changes was encouraging.