U.S. roster features Tampa double dose

NEW YORK -- Joe Ryan, one of two Tampa Bay's young arms picked for the U.S. Olympic rotation, recognizes how baseball players are unlike most other athletes going to the Tokyo Games.

"When we get on the plane, I think I'll get pretty excited," he said after the roster was announced Friday, "but even then, I've got a season to go. I've still got other things going on here.

"So we're kind of talking about how it's different than other Olympic sports, that other people are going in, they've been working four years for this. And we're like, all right, when we're done, I've got to start five days later or whatever it is."

Ryan, a 25-year-old Class AAA right-hander, was a holdover from qualifying and 22-year-old Class AA righty Shane Baz was added to the 24-man roster by Manager Mike Scioscia. They'll be joined in the rotation by Toronto right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson and former Texas right-hander Nick Martinez, now with Fukuoka in Japan.

"You look at Tampa's future and you look at these two guys if they develop to their potential on the mound, that team's going to be good for a while," Scioscia said.

Baz also is going to the All-Star Futures Game on July 11 at Denver's Coors Field.

"Obviously you want to play in the big leagues, but winning a gold medal for your country that's pretty tough to beat," Baz said.

Scioscia also included 37-year-old left-hander Scott Kazmir, who could be his fifth starter, and outfielder Bubba Starling among 10 additions.

They joined a group from qualifying led by third baseman Todd Frazier, relievers Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, and Miami infielder Eddy Alvarez, a 2014 silver medalist in short-track speedskating.

Major League Baseball does not allow players on 40-man rosters to participate in the Olympics and many teams discourage top eligible prospects from playing.

Infielder Luke Williams, the top American hitter in qualifying, was called up by Philadelphia, and right-hander James Sherfy was brought to the major leagues by San Francisco right after the qualifying tournament.

Outfielder Jarren Duran, who hit .368 in qualifying, wasn't allowed by Boston to go to Japan.

"General managers have been incredibly receptive to understanding what the experience is for a lot of their young players, but first and foremost they have to account for their own team and their own organization," Scioscia said.

St. Louis blocked 22-year-old left-hander Matthew Liberatore, who started twice in qualifying and will go to the Futures Game.

"They have him on track for what they need to go in their organization. We respect that," Scioscia said.

Also added were Yakult right-hander Scott McGough and Yokohama outfielder Tyler Austin, who will be playing on his home field for the Olympics. Orix outfielder Adam Jones was not picked.

Baz, taken 12th overall by Pittsburgh in the 2017 amateur draft, is 3-4 with a 2.12 ERA for Class AA Montgomery and Class AAA Durham, striking out 69 in 462/3 innings.

Woods Richardson, 20, is 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 272/3 innings for Class AA New Hampshire.

Frazier, released by Pittsburgh in May after going 3 for 35, was the star of the qualifying tournament. The 35-year-old third baseman was 4 for 4 with a home run and an RBI double in the final. He was 6 for 15 (.400) with 2 home runs and 5 RBI in the four games of the Americas tournament.