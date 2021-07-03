U.S. trade deficit hits $71B in May

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade gap widened in May to $71.2 billion, the second-largest on record as imports increased faster than exports.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.

In May, exports of U.S. goods and services rose 0.6% to $206 billion. But that was offset by a 1.3% gain in imports that hit $277.3 billion.

Through the first five months of this year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $353.1 billion, up a sizable 45.8% from the deficit during the same period last year when Americans' appetite for imported goods was being held back by the pandemic.

This year, the improving U.S. economy has increased demand for imports while the rest of the world has been recovering more slowly, dampening demand for U.S. exports. The trade deficit is the gap between what America sells abroad and what the country imports.

Pandemic-induced logistics bottlenecks have thrown global supply chains out of sync, causing delays at ports, pallet and container shortages and record-high shipping rates.

The merchandise-trade deficit grew 2.7% to $89.2 billion, while the surplus in services trade increased 0.7% to $17.9 billion, bouncing back from the smallest positive balance since 2012.

Since the pandemic, the U.S. services surplus has been shrinking given the pandemic's impact on travel while the goods deficit has been rising as American consumption patterns were altered in favor of more goods purchases.

But analysts think that trend will revert back to more normal patterns in coming months as the effects of the pandemic lessen.

"As pandemic distortions dissipate and global economies restart more completely, imports and exports will likely rebalance with support from services," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

U.S. exports were driven by an increase in shipments of petroleum products, organic chemicals and natural gas, while the gain in imports was spurred by an advance in the value of crude-oil shipments.

Travel is slowly picking up, with spending by visitors to the U.S. climbing 11%, the most this year, to $5.4 billion. This is still about two-thirds lower than pre-pandemic levels. American tourists, meanwhile, are also traveling more, with travel exports rising 17% to $3.7 billion.

The value of automotive-vehicle exports decreased 4.6% to $11.4 billion, while vehicle imports fell slightly to $29.2 billion as global manufacturers contended with shortages of chips.

Also reflecting the demand for semiconductors, the value of U.S. goods imports from Taiwan, a major chip exporter, widened to $3.4 billion as President Joe Biden is proposing $50 billion for chip manufacturing and research as part of a push to address a shortage at home.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Augusta Saraiva and Eric Martin of Bloomberg News (WPNS)