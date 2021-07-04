2 principals begin new era, new lore

Before Michael Anthony could hear a question, the new Pine Bluff High School principal spoke at length about his passion for education -- and Pine Bluff.

"I came to UAPB in 1990 on a basketball scholarship under Steve Smith," the Louisville, Ky., native said. "My mom always says she put me on a plane and Pine Bluff molded me into the man I am today. When I first came into the Pine Bluff School District 26 years ago, it was highly regarded. I still think it can be the flagship of the area."

Anthony's career -- which began as a U.S. history and American government teacher at Pine Bluff High -- has come full circle after a stint as a principal in the Little Rock district. His experience includes nine years as a high school principal in the former Altheimer Unified and Dollarway districts.

"The Lord moved me, and I hope I can close out my career in the Pine Bluff School District," said Anthony, who lives in White Hall. "I'm excited."

The district hired Anthony and Leondra Williams to shepherd the two high schools in its post-annexation era, which began Thursday when the Dollarway district officially joined forces. Williams is taking on the unusual role of looking after two schools -- Robert F. Morehead Middle and Dollarway High -- after spending the past four years at James Matthews Elementary School.

"My why for taking it is because I know what's best for the kids," said Williams, a Watson Chapel High School graduate who envisions a one-school approach with her new job. Morehead is across from Dollarway High on Fluker Avenue.

With Williams' approach, students at Morehead will undergo the rigors they can expect once they advance to high school.

"I feel like I'm in the same setting" as Matthews Elementary, Williams said. "I just have a bigger building and [the students] are older."

Pine Bluff Superintendent Barbara Warren said the combined role allows one person to supervise about as many students in grades six to 12 as in another district secondary school campus. (Fifth grade, which Morehead previously housed, is added to the Matthews campus to be consistent with other Pine Bluff elementary campuses.)

Anthony earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from UAPB despite a knee injury ending his basketball career two years into college. He earned specialist degrees in education administration from UA in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

"As educators, we are lifelong learners," Anthony said. "In order to grow as an educator and a student, you have to have a desire to learn."

Williams holds a bachelor's and master's degrees from UAPB, a second master's from Arkansas Tech University and holds national board certification in educational leadership. She's also pursuing a doctorate from Arkansas State University.

Safe to say, Williams is passing her love for learning down to her students.

"Most certainly, to the staff," Williams said. "Building capacity is important. Our first role is the role of a learner. We don't know everything. We're not perfect. I'm not a prideful person. If I don't know something, I'll tell somebody in a heartbeat. Give me 24 hours because I'm going to find out.

"Teachers have to be that way. I try to be a model for staff so I can be a model for students."

The Arkansas Department of Education has until September 2023 to either return the Pine Bluff district to local control with a school board or different form of governance, annex it with another school district or consolidate it with another district to form a new one. Anthony is preaching the importance of community involvement in schools, the lack of which has led to sharp criticism of the Pine Bluff and Dollarway districts, to aid in student success.

"I believe in shared leadership, which leads to shared accountability and shared ownership," he said. "I think I'll be a vehicle to receive input from stakeholders in the district. It's going to take a collective to really keep students moving motivationally. If we band together, put systems in place and act upon them, we will be removed from academic distress."

For now, the annexation means more access to resources for the former Dollarway campuses, in Williams' view. And the change -- which the state Board of Education approved last December, citing financial issues and declining enrollment at Dollarway -- isn't as drastic to as others may feel, she adds.

"I am the one who looked at Mrs. Warren in 2017 and told her, 'This is the best place I've ever been but the worst place I ever heard about,'" Williams said. Warren was superintendent of the Dollarway district since December 2015 and took over the Pine Bluff district last July.

Williams said that the true story of Dollarway wasn't told, adding all the negativity she heard about the district kept her from applying for a job there. That is, she said, until she prayed about the post at Matthews.

"I remember clearly sitting on my couch at home, and I just told the Lord, 'OK, whatever door you open, I'll just walk into it, and I'm not going to be afraid,'" Williams said. "James Matthews is my first love as a principal."

Her new charge is to mold the minds of middle and high school students.

Anthony said he would challenge students to find alumni from both high schools to ask about how their education affected them.

"A lot of pride and legacy is rooted in community-based schools," he said. "I strongly believe if we are going to invest, it must start with the students."