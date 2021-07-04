4th again to feature fireworks, gatherings

A year ago, Americans celebrated Independence Day largely by staying home. The country staggered into that Fourth of July holiday weekend, having set records for new coronavirus cases in six of the nine previous days.

About 600 people were dying with the virus each day. On July 2, 2020, the country set what was then a record: 53,000 new reported cases. Governors were forced to slow their reopening plans -- and in the months that followed, the pandemic grew much worse.

This year, reports of new cases are holding steady at 12,000 a day, the lowest since testing became widely available. The U.S. average of fewer than 300 daily deaths from covid-19 is a decline of 23% over the past two weeks. Hospitalizations also are dropping.

Americans seem ready to celebrate the end of the pandemic over the patriotic holiday weekend.

About 6 in 10 respondents to a recent poll from Axios and Ipsos said attending a Fourth of July celebration this year would pose little or no risk. Nearly 8 in 10 respondents to a similar poll a year ago said attending an Independence Day party posed a significant risk.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, struck an optimistic note at a Thursday news conference, saying millions of Americans can attend parades and large festivals -- not just the small cookouts Biden predicted several months ago.

"This weekend, millions of Americans will be able to get together -- back together, not just with their families and close friends for small backyard cookouts, but with their community for larger festivals, parades and fireworks, celebrating our country's July Fourth Independence Day and the progress we have made against the virus together," Zients said.

The White House plans to host 1,000 essential workers and military families today on the South Lawn, the largest gathering of President Joe Biden's tenure. The celebratory display is meant to signal that Biden has delivered on his promise that Americans would return to some semblance of normal life by the holiday.

Visitors returning to Las Vegas this week are finding normalcy and pre-pandemic fun.

Tourists are streaming in again, gambling revenue has hit an all-time high, the Las Vegas Strip has its first new casino in a decade, and big concerts are starting at a gleaming new stadium. Plastic-glass panels installed to separate gamblers at the poker and blackjack tables have largely been removed, the world-famous buffets are reopening, mask regulations have been lifted and nightclub dance floors are packed.

Cirque du Soleil declared that #IntermissionIsOver and is reopening two Las Vegas shows this weekend with others soon to follow. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, which has yet to host a major event, is expecting tens of thousands of music fans for the electronic dance music DJ Illenium.

Bruno Mars will be the first headliner to return to the stage at Park MGM with weekend shows, while Miley Cyrus is headlining the July 4 grand opening celebration of the new Resorts World Las Vegas casino.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Saturday for what the White House is calling the "America's Back Together" tour celebrating progress against the virus.

In other places, officials are taking a cautious approach. Although New York City plans to revive its huge Macy's fireworks show, some large celebrations, parades and fireworks extravaganzas have been pared back or canceled.

A few places, including Glencoe, Ill., have postponed their fireworks shows until Labor Day, although neighbors and community groups will be allowed to parade through the village's downtown once again.

ON THE MOVE

Riding a wave of optimism, Americans are flocking to the roads and to the skies in the stiffest test yet for the nation's travel infrastructure since the pandemic shut the nation down in March 2020.

About 48 million Americans had been expected to travel Thursday through Monday, a 40% jump over last year, according to AAA, the automobile owners group. Of those, a record 43.6 million are predicted to travel by car, an 8% increase from 2019.

Another 3.5 million people are expected to fly, representing a 164% increase from 2020. United Airlines says that more than 2 million passengers have booked flights between July 1 and July 6, five times the number that flew during the same weekend last year. The airline announced this past week that it would place the largest order for airplanes in its history, underscoring the bullish outlook for domestic travel.

Ridership on Amtrak is at about 55% of pre-pandemic levels, the highest level so far this year. For the Fourth of July weekend, it's at 80% of what it was over the 2019 holiday, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

"Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they've deferred for the last year and a half," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president at AAA Travel. "We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kickoff of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day."

The Transportation Safety Administration still requires masks in airports, on airplanes and on trains.

VARIANT'S THREAT

However, the U.S. has not fully snuffed out the threat from the virus -- particularly in places where vaccination rates are low -- as the delta variant threatens to undo the nation's progress against it.

More than 2,000 counties, representing over half of the American population, have not met Biden's goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Independence Day, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. Those counties are seeing steeper increases in new cases and double the rate of tests coming back positive compared with counties that have met the president's goal.

The spread of the delta variant remains worrisome for the unvaccinated, and there are 1,000 counties in the country where fewer than 30% of residents are inoculated, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 100 million people in the country have yet to receive a single vaccine shot, and the supply of vaccines far outstrips the demand.

The White House has put a positive spin on the numbers. Zients noted last week that 70% of Americans age 30 and older have received at least one shot. In the meantime, the administration opened a new initiative to respond to regional flare-ups ignited by the delta strain, including in Mesa County, Colo., and a growing cluster along Missouri's borders with Oklahoma and Arkansas.

A coalition of Northwest Arkansas hospitals raised alarms Thursday after recording its 41st covid-19 admission -- an exponential rise surpassing the last peak in February. The group noted nearly all of the patients are unvaccinated and skew younger in a state where just over a third of the population is immunized. Physicians say delta cases are driving this uptick, but some samples will take up to a month for confirmation, a coalition spokeswoman said.

"We are continuing to see a trend of very sick covid-19 patients with a larger percentage of those covid-19 patients requiring critical care, on top of a pretty significant increase in critically ill patients overall," Larry Shackelford, president and CEO of Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, said in a statement.

Nevada, where the Vegas Strip is booming, saw the highest rate of news cases in the country last week.

Over the past two weeks, Nevada's diagnosis rate of 190 new cases per 100,000 people was higher than that of Missouri, Arkansas and Wyoming -- all states with lower vaccination levels -- and the state public health lab found the delta variant in almost half the covid-19 cases it analyzed.

"The overarching sense in America is that summer is here, the pandemic is over and the party can begin. But in undervaccinated areas, where ironically a lot of this rhetoric lives and breeds, that's the farthest thing from the truth," said Aditi Nerurkar, a global health specialist at Harvard Medical School.

"I worry that the July 4 weekend could become a super-spreader event in low vaccinated areas without the necessary precautions," Nerurkar added, noting that eating and socializing without masks in those places could create a "petri dish for a brewing delta surge."

Information for this article was contributed by Adel Hassan of The New York Times; by Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press; and by Fenit Nirappil, Dan Keating, Ryan Slattery, Dan Diamond and Jacqueline D. Dupree of The Washington Post.