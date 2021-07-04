Air conditioner approved for ballpark in Springdale

SPRINGDALE — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals need some relief, but not from the bullpen.

The air-conditioning unit serving the team offices at Arvest Ballpark hasn’t been consistent this summer, and the team wants to call up a new one.

The Public Facilities Board here approved in a special meeting Thursday buying a new 12.5-ton air-conditioning and heating unit for $19,842. The Public Facilities Board oversees the ballpark for the city, with the Naturals baseball team as the tenant.

Justin Cole, general manager of the Naturals, said the unit affects not only the team offices but also the ticket office, the souvenir shop and a concession stand.

Wyman Morgan, the city’s director of finance and public administration, said the money will come from the ballpark’s fund for maintenance and capital improvements, which holds about $900,000.

The labor for the project will be paid from the operating budget of the team,.

The Naturals team is a minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Springdale team is owned by Rich Products Corp. in New York.

Cole said he has called for service on the unit four times since the board’s last meeting June 23.

The failing air conditioner was installed when the ballpark was built in 2007-2008 as were all units at the park.

Representatives of Multi-Craft Contractors in Springdale haven’t reported any other units at the point of failure, Cole said. But he noted the board will need to replace the units in phases over the next few years.