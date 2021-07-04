ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

Two talented student journalists from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have been selected as part of the Arkansas Newspaper Foundation's 2021 summer internship program.

The UALR students selected for the internship program include Chloe McGehee of Bryant and Remington Miller of Little Rock.

A graduate of Bryant High School, McGehee is majoring in mass communication and minoring in political science. She was the executive editor of The Forum, UALR's student newspaper, and president of UALR's student chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. She has won a number of awards from the Arkansas Scholastic Press and Arkansas Collegiate Media Association.

Miller is a graduate of Robinson High School in Little Rock and is a double major in mass communication and English. She's a reporter for The Forum, as well as a mass media research assistant for the UALR School of Mass Communication.

The Arkansas Newspaper Foundation has a commitment to serve Arkansas newspapers by helping fund summer interns at Arkansas Press Association member newspapers across the state. The internships provide students with real-world journalism experience while newspapers obtain qualified candidates to fill temporary positions.

