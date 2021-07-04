Sections
Banquet recognizes athletes, coaches

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 1:51 a.m.
Lance O'Daniel with Jake Fromm and Devyn O'Daniel on 06/19/21 All-Arkansas Preps VIP reception, Riverview Room, Little Rock Marriott (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm was the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Award Banquet June 19, at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Before the banquet, Fromm and Master of Ceremonies David Bazzel stopped by a VIP reception in the Riverview Room at the Little Rock Marriott to mingle with organizers, student athletes and their families.

All-Arkansas Preps recognizes outstanding high school athletes and coaches from all over the state.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

