Bauer tarnishes Dodgers' image

LOS ANGELES -- With Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and others standing behind him, President Joe Biden offered the widely held opinion of how the Dodgers are more than a baseball team.

"They're a pillar of American culture and American progress, and that's for real," Biden said. "The team that brought us the voice of Vin Scully and the [arms] of Sandy Koufax and Fernando Valenzuela.

"Above all else, the heart of Jackie Robinson."

The president neglected to mention the destructive ego of Trevor Bauer.

As a player who wasn't on the team that won the World Series last year, Bauer wasn't part of the Dodgers traveling party that visited the White House on Friday. His presence nonetheless hovered over the proceedings.

About an hour after the ceremony, Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball, which is investigating accusations of sexual assault that were levied against him by a woman in a temporary restraining order request filed earlier in the week. Representatives for Bauer maintain the sexual encounters were consensual.

The Dodgers waited 32 years to be invited back to the president's residence and workplace, only for the celebration to be completely overshadowed by one of the darkest episodes in franchise history.

As it deserved to be.

The damage was entirely self-inflicted, the crisis the making of Dodgers owner Mark Walter, president Stan Kasten and baseball chief Andrew Friedman. These were the people who unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.

Speaking to reporters in the afternoon at Nationals Park, Kasten was asked whether he was disappointed by what has transpired.

"We don't know what happened," Kasten said.

Which doesn't make the Dodgers' decision to sign Bauer any less irresponsible.

In the petition for the temporary restraining order, Bauer's accuser said she was choked and lost consciousness during two separate sexual encounters in April and May.

The question isn't whether Bauer's judgment was poor, but how poor. At the very least, he engaged in violent sex acts with a woman he met recently on social media. Making bad choices isn't a crime, but the franchise that drapes itself in the imagery of Jackie Robinson shouldn't be in business with a player who regularly makes such bad choices.

A rudimentary Google search should have shown the Dodgers what they were in for, that Bauer had a track record of embarrassing himself and his employers.

Like when he harassed women online.

Or mocked transgender people.

Or spread antisemitic conspiracy theories.

None of this means Bauer's guilty of the allegations made by his accuser. While he remains under investigation by Pasadena police for felony assault, he hasn't been arrested or charged with a crime. At the same time, there's a reason he's a constant source of headaches and controversy.

He's 30 and already on his fourth team. Considering how intelligent Bauer sounds when he talks about baseball, he makes a shocking number of head-scratching moves.

Ultimately, the chance to sign Bauer to an unconventional contract outweighed concerns about his citizenship. Bauer's deal marked a shift in culture, the three-year, $102 million contract making a statement that winning was the lone concern.

While Kasten offered lip service about being "mindful" and "sensitive" to the opinions others have on Bauer's situation, he sounded as if he failed to grasp the seriousness of the problem.

He greeted reporters Friday by joking about the advice he offered Manager Dave Roberts the previous day before his daily pre-game video conference.

"I told him, 'They're going to talk about Trevor Bauer,' " Kasten said. "Just say, "Can we please talk about foreign substances?' "

Earlier in the day, Biden said he suspected the Dodgers could visit the White House again relatively soon. He could be right.

However, if they do, and if he speaks again about the organization's contributions to society, he should consider using the past tense. They were a pillar of American culture and American progress. Today, they are a symbol of misplaced priorities.