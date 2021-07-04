Bella Vista City Council approves rezoning applications

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista City Council unanimously approved 10 rezoning applications Monday during its regular meeting.

All the parcels in question are currently owned by Cooper Communities, and nine of them are zoned P-1 conservation, while the remaining parcel is zoned R-1 single-family residential. Seven applications requested a rezoning to R-1 single-family residential and three requested rezoning to C-1 light commercial. The majority of these parcels are in the Highlands, with a few near the city's border with Gravette.

One resident, Laurie LaDue, spoke to the council during the public input session and aired her concerns about one of these requests.

She lives near the parcel referenced in application 2021-38580, which sits off Huntley Lane, near its intersection with Lancashire Boulevard. The request, which was approved, was to rezone this parcel from R-1 single-family residential to C-1 light commercial.

LaDue said that she doesn't want to see commercial development so close to her neighborhood.

"We didn't look for a house by a shopping center," she said.

Gene Groseclos, an attorney representing Cooper Communities, said he would like to see these rezonings approved quickly because, in some cases, property sales hinged on the applications.

"We think it's the highest and best use," he added.

Council member Larry Wilms said that it's important to understand that any property owner has the right to petition for a rezoning for a property that is not a platted subdivision.

The council's role is to ensure the requested zoning designation is compatible with the surrounding area and the city's future land use map, he explained.

"That usage has to be compatible," he said.

Additionally, any development plans for these lots will need to go through an approval process as well, he explained, and commercial developments will have to go through the planning commission.

Council member Doug Fowler said that the council needs to consider compatibility and the rezoning's potential impact on traffic congestion, noise, crime and very few other factors.

It's important that the council not consider who the applicant is or what specific plans may be in place for the property, he added.

Fowler said he worked to ensure he knows what he's voting on and that these requested zoning designations were appropriate.

"I drove by every single one ... I didn't find one of them to be out of order," he said.

The council also approved an ordinance increasing the city's procurement authority without going through competitive bidding from $20,000 to $35,000, in compliance with state law; amending the city budget to recognize over $24,000 in American Rescue Plan grant funds for the Bella Vista Public Library; and a $102,474 contract to replace the roof on the building that houses city hall and Fire Station 1.

The council also discussed ordinances creating impact fees on new development and adjusting the city's rules on open burning for the purpose of clearing lots.