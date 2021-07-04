Bella Vista resident reports kindness from officer

BELLA VISTA -- Beverly Owenby of Bella Vista was in a jam until a local police officer helped her out.

She said she was on Evanton Road off Forest Hills Boulevard when her car broke down and she was stranded. Officer Yancy McCool, a K9 officer, arrived and helped her out. He stayed and directed traffic for about 45 minutes while she waited for a tow truck. Then, he gave her a ride to her church, where she had been headed.

"He said he never comes down this road. It was like divine intervention," she said.

Owenby said McCool happened to overhear her conversation with her mechanic, whom she told she could not afford a tow truck at the moment.

"He realized I was kind of in a bind because I had just ordered two new tires," she said.

McCool paid for the tow and gave Owenby a ride to her church, Village Bible Church. On the ride, she told him she had hit hard times because she has had cancer a couple of times. He told her he hoped that if it had been his mother in trouble, someone would have helped her out, she said.

"I got his money back from my insurance and he refused it and said to apply it to our (the church's) food bank," she said.

"This is what policemen do. They go above and beyond the call of duty," she said.

Asked about the incident, McCool said, "I didn't do it for the credit. I was just doing what the good Lord laid on my heart to do."