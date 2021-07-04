Best-sellers

Fiction

TOM CLANCY: TARGET ACQUIRED by Don Bentley. A cushy assignment to help the CIA puts Jack Ryan Jr. in the sights of trained killers.

THE OTHER BLACK GIRL by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Tension unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer; over the course of 24 hours, their lives will change forever.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides. A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

Nonfiction

KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

LIVE YOUR LIFE by Amanda Kloots with Anna Kloots. The wife of the late Broadway star Nick Cordero recounts his battle with covid-19 and the hope she found in her infant son Elvis.

THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

THE PREMONITION by Michael Lewis. Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of covid-19.

IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter. Stories, essays and lyrics that chart the creative journey of the Tony Award-winning musical that is now a motion picture.

HOW THE WORD IS PASSED by Clint Smith. A staff writer at The Atlantic explores the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.