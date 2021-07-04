Sections
Sign in
Breaking: 10-year-old's volunteering earns her a Rotary award
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ALL ABOUT THE DOLLARS

Black to business

‘Black dollars’ spent to support entrepreneurs at Juneteenth event by Helaine Williams | Today at 1:52 a.m.
Benito Lubazibwa uses "Black dollars" to make a purchase from Irene Chedjieu of Desirene Afrik while Christine Chedjieu watches at Shop Black @ Wright Avenue, a Juneteenth event promoting black businesses that was held June 19, 2001 on Wright Avenue between Marshall and Battery streets. The event was hosted by ReMix Ideas and Advancing Black Entrepreneurship in partnership with the Wright Avenue Neighborhood Association..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

June 19 -- aka Juneteenth, now a federal holiday celebrating the freedom of Black Americans from slavery -- was celebrated via multiple events in Arkansas' capital city this year. Tanzania native Benito Lubazibwa wanted to put some special meaning in the day by fostering Black economic empowerment.

Lubazibwa's ReMix Ideas, in partnership with Advancing Black Entrepreneurship-ABE and the Wright Avenue Neighborhood Association, hosted Shop Black @ Wright Avenue, an all-day, outdoor market and festival on Wright Avenue between Marshall and Battery streets.

Gallery: Shop Black at Wright Avenue

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/74shop/]

Vendors, neighborhood businesses and entertainment awaited attendees who came out to support Black businesses by purchasing and using "Black dollars," made up in $10 denominations. Ten Black dollars had the power to buy $20 in products -- "a circulation that generated over $20,000 in 8 hours for these Black entrepreneurs," Lubazibwa posted on Facebook afterward. Vendors provided food, bath and body products, clothing, jewelry, books and other items as well as activities ranging from art creation to games of chess.

After a libation by Clarice and Kwami Abdul-Bey with their son, Lorne, Hollywood actress and Little Rock native Phyllis Yvonne Stickney kicked off the entertainment portion of the event with spoken-word poetry. Enhanced by a backup band and DJ-spun recorded music, the entertainment lineup consisted of vocalists Tim Anthony, Michael Walker, Butterfly, Bijoux and Nicky Parrish; and ear-pleasing instrumentals by the Rodney Block Collective and Tonya Leeks & Groovology.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

Print Headline: Black to business

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT