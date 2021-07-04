Black to business

June 19 -- aka Juneteenth, now a federal holiday celebrating the freedom of Black Americans from slavery -- was celebrated via multiple events in Arkansas' capital city this year. Tanzania native Benito Lubazibwa wanted to put some special meaning in the day by fostering Black economic empowerment.

Lubazibwa's ReMix Ideas, in partnership with Advancing Black Entrepreneurship-ABE and the Wright Avenue Neighborhood Association, hosted Shop Black @ Wright Avenue, an all-day, outdoor market and festival on Wright Avenue between Marshall and Battery streets.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/74shop/]

Vendors, neighborhood businesses and entertainment awaited attendees who came out to support Black businesses by purchasing and using "Black dollars," made up in $10 denominations. Ten Black dollars had the power to buy $20 in products -- "a circulation that generated over $20,000 in 8 hours for these Black entrepreneurs," Lubazibwa posted on Facebook afterward. Vendors provided food, bath and body products, clothing, jewelry, books and other items as well as activities ranging from art creation to games of chess.

After a libation by Clarice and Kwami Abdul-Bey with their son, Lorne, Hollywood actress and Little Rock native Phyllis Yvonne Stickney kicked off the entertainment portion of the event with spoken-word poetry. Enhanced by a backup band and DJ-spun recorded music, the entertainment lineup consisted of vocalists Tim Anthony, Michael Walker, Butterfly, Bijoux and Nicky Parrish; and ear-pleasing instrumentals by the Rodney Block Collective and Tonya Leeks & Groovology.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams