Brewers' 11-game winning streak best since 1987

PITTSBURGH -- Omar Narvaez had 5 hits, Avisail Garcia drove in 5 runs and Jace Peterson added 4 RBI as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th consecutive victory 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

It is the Brewers' longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.

"It's fun," Garcia said. "I think everybody is playing together, everybody is playing hard, everybody is trying to do their part. It's not one, two, three guys. It's everyone contributing and that's how we have to win ballgames."

The five hits -- all singles -- were a career high for Narvaez, who previously had two four-hit games. He lined out in the ninth inning to finish 5 for 6.

Narvaez lifted his batting average to .303, quite an improvement from last year. He hit .176 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after being acquired from Seattle in an offseason trade.

"I mean, once last season ended, I tried to forget what happened in 2020," Narvaez said. "It was in the past and 2021 was a new season, and I'm just trying to get better and better."

Peterson and Garcia each had three of the Brewers' 16 hits. Peterson is 16 for 33 with 11 RBI in his last 13 games while primarily filling in at second base for injured Kolten Wong.

"He's locked in, and he has a great feel what he's doing," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. "He's making a huge impact. It's no coincidence that this streak has lined up with Jace doing some great things."

Christian Yelich scored three times and drew three walks.

Eric Lauer (3-3) allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while beating Pittsburgh for the first time in five career starts.

The Pirates' losing streak reached six games. They have scored just seven runs during the skid.

Pittsburgh rookie Cody Ponce (0-2) lasted only 1 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. He was tagged for 5 runs and 6 hits while walking 3 and striking out 3.

Ponce left after being examined on the mound by an athletic trainer, and the Pirates said he had right arm soreness. Ponce was a Brewers second-round draft pick in 2015 and was facing them for the first time.

MARLINS 3, BRAVES 2 Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs and Miami beat Atlanta. Alcantara walked the first two batters he faced and issued two free passes in the third, but didn't allow a hit until Ozzie Albies singled with two outs in the third. He gave up 1 unearned run and 5 hits with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts, improving to 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in 6 career starts against Atlanta.

REDS 3, CUBS 2 Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered, the Cincinnati bullpen pitched four scoreless innings and the Reds beat Chicago, the eighth consecutive loss for the Cubs.

PHILLIES 4, PADRES 2 Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and Philadelphia beat San Diego. Zach Eflin allowed 2 runs and 3 hits in 6 innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suarez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suarez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 11, WHITE SOX 5 Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, and Detroit snapped Chicago's five-game winning streak. The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases. Haase's inside-the-park home run was the first by a Tigers player since JaCoby Jones hit one last Aug. 10 against the White Sox.

BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 3 George Springer homered for the second consecutive day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 3 Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edwards Oliveras hit a two-run home run, helping Kansas City beat Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 8, YANKEES 3 Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees to open a three-game Subway Series. The Mets already led 8-0 when Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker's bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper swings for an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Cooper was thrown out at second base on the play. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller works against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins' Jon Berti (5) is congratulated by manager Don Mattingly, right, after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Berti scored on a single by Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, watches his RBI-single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, steals second base beneath the tag of Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller hands the ball to manager Brian Snitker (43) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)