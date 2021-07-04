OPINION | LET'S TALK: Britney's hashtag no joke

On July 4 — a holiday that's all about freedom and coming on the heels of Juneteenth, a new federal holiday that commemorates freedom from slavery in the United States — I can't help but think about ... pop singer Britney Spears.

Spears recently and very publicly asked for freedom from what sounds like an oppressive-as-heck conservatorship thumb she's been under.

Everybody seems to want, or have wanted, themselves or others to be free of something. These yearns and quests for freedom have ranged from the tragically, poignantly justified to the downright silly. Just a precious few floating around in my head:

◼️ Free Tibet, an organization as well as a slogan which (confession time here) I once shouted at no one in particular while on a 2009 cruise-related visit to a Cozumel, Mexico, beach resort whose fruity cocktails were much less watered down than assumed.

◼️ Um, Free the Nipple, a movement I thought was merely about breastfeeding but is an equality campaign to destigmatize women's toplessness in America and "around the globe," according to campaignsoftheworld.com. (I cringe at the thought of encountering my legally topless sisters as I go Walmarting or catch a breath of fresh air in the park — even if such freedom offers the consolation prize of topless bars being forced to close.)

◼️ Free the Face. I went looking for this one and sure enough it exists: A campaign urging people to "say 'no' to mandatory face masks." Heck, there's probably somebody out there who wants to "Free Willy," having forgotten it was a movie.

Now there's the #freebritney hashtag, used by supporters of Spears who want to see her extricated from a conservatorship that sounds, according to her testimony, like gilded slavery.

On June 23, Spears asked a Los Angeles judge to end the legal arrangement, which, for 10 years, has run her life.

"The 39-year-old pop star sounded off on her father, Jamie Spears, who was named the sole conservator in 2008 when the arrangement was implemented and now acts as a co-conservator of her estate," according to a CBS News story.

The story quotes Spears: "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense."

She told of being forced to perform, with no days off; being drugged for disobedience; being forced to use birth control, with the option of marrying withheld; having to submit to being watched even while she changed clothes ... and paying "therapists, managers, nurses, attorneys and her father as they, in her view, keep the money flowing by undermining her stability to the court," according to a Los Angeles Times story.

That story goes into how she fell under this arrangement: "In 2008, after Spears had a series of public meltdowns and two hospitalizations for psychological evaluations, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted a petition filed by her once-estranged father, Jamie Spears, to assume full control of her life."

One statement from Britney's testimony: "I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport card — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them."

Good golly, Miss Molly.

I watched a TV special that outlined Spears' journey to conservatorship hell. During the program it was brought out that she became a laughingstock/punchline during the time of her mental struggles. I didn't joke about said struggles specifically, but I did make a couple of cynical, "written version of eye-rolling" comments about her for which I now feel guilty.

Allow me to redeem myself as best I can.

The woman is 39 years old. I'd hate to see her blow her money, marry the wrong guy and all the things her handlers claim to fear she might do if left on her own. But look, there are too many people out there — celebrities and non-celebrities — who have perfect freedom to do so and have exercised that freedom with jaw-dropping single mindedness. One #freebritney supporter tweets it best: "You ever just think about all the 'sexy Hollywood bad boys' who hit reporters, trashed hotel rooms, beat their partners and didn't have their reproductive rights taken away?"

Yes, Independence Day does include the right to make bad decisions and, within the confines of the law anyway, act a blame fool if one chooses. Especially if one is on the cusp of middle age.

Spears' cage may be gilded, but it's a cage nonetheless. I wish her the best. And on this Independence Day, we all could stand to put in a good word for the freedom even of those whose struggles are unlikely to be our own.

You are at liberty to email: hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com