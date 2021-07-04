Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Central Arkansas Construction Group, LLC, 12006 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $3,374,000.

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., 19410 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $775,000.

Cesar Segovia, 19420 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $600,000.

RPM Management Co., 5320 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $162,000.

RESIDENTIAL

E. Ward Construction, Inc., 5404 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $650,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., 589 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $410,000.

Haney Contractors, LLC, 814 N. Harrison St., Little Rock, $400,000.

M. J. Innovative Builders, 20 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $400,000.

L. & J. Construction & Design, 35 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $375,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC, 3303, 3309 W. 15th St., Little Rock, $285,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC, 1524 Martin St., Little Rock, $265,000.

Howard Development Group, 7922 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $225,000.

Graham Smith Const. LLC, 7 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $200,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 21 Big Bend Road, Little Rock, $175,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 37 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $174,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 35 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $169,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 30 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $166,000.

Sunpro Solar, 13800 Belle Point Drive, Little Rock, $103,000.

Mr. Harrel Hatch, 2612 Dorchester Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.