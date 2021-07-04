Calli Verkamp: Momentary is her legacy

It's the dream career trajectory: An idealistic young person leaves her small hometown for the big city, gets a job in her field of choice right out of college and steadily climbs the ladder to success.

Calli Verkamp did more than dream. When she moved from Charleston, Ark., to Chicago after graduating from the University of Arkansas, she landed an internship at Wheeler Kearns Architects, an award-winning firm that is "devoted to creating spaces that embody their clients' purpose, energy and vision," according to the firm's press materials. When the internship was up, she was hired as a full-time employee, and has, in the intervening seven years, worked on a wide variety of projects, ranging from single-family residential to adaptive reuse institutional buildings.

But Verkamp went one step beyond the traditional "girl conquers the big city" scenario: She used her skills to come back to Northwest Arkansas to help build an institution that will have a lasting impact on the region. She was on the team of architects who transformed a decommissioned Kraft factory in Bentonville into the sleek, chic contemporary art museum, the Momentary.

"I honestly still can't believe that it happened," she says. "It was such a special and ideal situation for me -- to be able to live in the city I wanted to live in, work for the firm that I really wanted to work for, but I was still able to do a really amazing project in my home region, for the community that I had grown up with, where I had gone to school. As soon as that RFP came into the office, I remember thinking, 'Wow, this feels like it's too good to be true. What a cool project opportunity.'"

"Immediately, I called her our Arkansas ambassador," says Larry Kearns, a founding partner of Wheeler Kearns, 2008 Chicago Tribune "Chicagoan of the Year" in Architecture and a 2016 Fellow of the American Institute of Architects. "Clearly, her growing up in the region was an advantage. ... To be able to contribute in your own community, where you grew up, is sort of special. We realized that this would be a great opportunity for her to take on a leadership role as ambassador for our firm."

Small town

Verkamp was an Arkansan from the time she was 3 years old, when her family moved to Charleston, her father's hometown, from a suburb of Seattle, where he had been working as an air traffic controller. Verkamp is the oldest of three daughters, and Charleston, with just 2,500 residents in Franklin County, gave Verkamp and her siblings a quiet, small-town childhood.

"It's a very rural community, with lots of farms and a bit spread out," she says. "I think I graduated with 65 people, and, most of those, I had been going to school with since kindergarten."

Verkamp's parents had moved all over the United States, and they encouraged their children to do the same.

"When the girls were little, I had one of those United States puzzles, one of the wooden ones with all the states," remembers Verkamp's mother, Dee. "And I used to say, 'You could live here, here, here, you could live anywhere. You could live in Australia.' We looked at maps a lot and talked about it. We call Arkansas home, and we love it. But I just wanted them to know, there's a big world out there."

Verkamp took every opportunity she could at her small high school, participating in extracurricular activities, playing on the basketball team and holding a job "pretty much throughout" high school, she says. Dee says Verkamp supplemented her extracurricular activities with volunteer work.

"We live on a farm, and we would take litters of kittens or puppies to the nursing home and help the residents hold them," she says. "I just thought it was so important to teach them to do that. And she took that and ran with it. She could teach me things now. She is always helping and volunteering. That's her passion."

When it came to choosing her college route, the University of Arkansas seemed an ideal choice -- close enough to be able to visit family frequently but far enough away to offer some independence. It was a sentimental choice, too, as her parents had met at the UA. She had already landed on architecture as her major, and the UA's Fay Jones School of Architecture is well-respected in its field.

Dee says Calli was trying to decide between a few different career tracks -- engineering and graphic design, in addition to architecture -- when they started making college visits.

"I remember when we walked into the [architecture] studio, it was very messy, with little clips of paper everywhere and pencils and hammocks -- people used to sleep in their hammocks at their desks, because they're in there all hours of the day," remembers Dee. "I just remember she said, 'This is it. I feel like I'm home.'"

Verkamp confesses she had a rocky start in her studies.

"If you tell people you're going to go to architecture school, they all say, 'Oh, my God, are you sure?'" she remembers with a laugh. "And so people started saying that to me, and I didn't understand what they were talking about. It definitely has a reputation for being a huge time commitment. And it was also something that I was just not used to -- it's very subjective in terms of the feedback that you would receive and the grades that you'd get. It wasn't based on specific test scores, it's based on how well you're doing with your designs and things like that. So it definitely took some getting used to. But after a couple years, I feel like I hit my stride with it."

Though she had left her class of 65 fellow students behind and was now attending lecture hall classes with hundreds enrolled, Verkamp retained the same sense of adventure she had shown in small Charleston. She spent a semester at the University of Arkansas Rome Center and traveled to Cuzco, Peru, for the Latin American Urban Studio. It's clear she had taken her mother's suggestion to see the world, which also influenced where she landed after graduation.

"I decided after a second year field trip to Chicago with my architecture class that I wanted to move to Chicago after school, so I pretty much only focused on applying to firms in the city using every reference that I had available to me," she says. By the October after she graduated, she was packing her bags for the Windy City and an internship at Wheeler Kearns.

Big city

Despite the fact that she was moving from a town of 2,500 to a city of 2.71 million, Verkamp says there wasn't a lot of fear or nervousness in her regarding the move.

"Maybe I didn't know enough to know that I should be worried about it," she says with a laugh. "The overwhelming sense was just excitement, I think. I gave myself one year. I said, 'Look, I'm going to try this out for a year. And if I hate it, I'll move somewhere else.' Because my initial job was a one-year internship. I felt like there wasn't a ton of pressure. I was only 23, and if it didn't work out, it didn't work out."

But it most certainly did work out, with a full-time job offer from Wheeler Kearns.

"When I was going to school, architecture was the most exclusively male profession, even more than doctors and lawyers and all those typical ones," says Kearns. "My radar looks for strong women leaders that are architects, and [Verkamp] clearly demonstrated that from the get go. She was driven and quite capable."

"She was, from the beginning, very deliberate with who she wanted to work with," says longtime friend and fellow architect Sara Bonett. "She had a set standard where she understood that there are firms that create projects to have a business, and then there are firms that create architecture to better our environment. And from the very beginning, Calli understood that Wheeler Kearns was one of those firms that not only created architecture for a better environment, but also really had this investment in, not only Chicago locally, but also globally bringing their touch to the architecture that they design."

Verkamp says her seven years at the firm have been jam-packed with learning opportunities as she's grown in the job. Kearns says that among Verkamp's most valuable skills is her power of communication.

"Her social intelligence is off the charts," he says. "Just in terms of being a team player, being able to navigate difficult situations. Not just within the office, but in tense moments with clients, or when a project has challenges, she always rises to the occasion. She's always well-spoken in pressure situations. I've had clients call her a rock star to me when she's not in the room. As a communicator, as a team player, she's extremely adept. And that's atypical for a lot of people who are typically visual. Some architects are not known as a typically articulate bunch. But in terms of her determination, her work ethic and ability to work in groups and with consultants and clients is just outstanding."

"Calli is able to be a part of every single part of the process," says Bonett. "She's not only the person who understands the technical details or the big grand idea, but she is able to communicate that, 'Here's the Momentary. And it's not just "the Momentary" in the sense that it's a cool building in the middle of Arkansas, but also it's inspired by these five things from the past, it's going to contribute to this kind of view of the future of Arkansas.' Tying all that together and making that very digestible for the audience is what this world of architecture really is all about. Not only designing these spaces, but also making sure that people can appreciate them for what they are , as well."

It is, says her mother, a skill her daughter was born with.

"You know how it is with girls, especially in junior high," says Dee. "I always joke that Calli got half the things handled with her sisters before I ever had to hear about it. She's just got a really, really calming effect on people."

Because her firm's work ranges from residential to commercial, from new builds to adaptive reuse, Verkamp's portfolio is incredibly varied, given she's worked for a single firm in her young career. One of her biggest projects was the Chicago Children's Theatre, an adaptive reuse project that turned a police station built in 1948 into a theater.

"A theme for the children's theater is exposing what typically hides 'Behind the Curtain,'" reads a description of the project in Architect Magazine. "By exposing all areas of activity that are usually hidden from view, emphasis can be placed on the process, reinforcing the idea that all of the program spaces can be places to explore the artistry, craft and technology of the theater. By making these spaces transparent, the entire process of theater is on stage. Once fulﬁlling a role of authority and conﬁnement, the building is now a place of unbridled joyful interaction with the arts."

"That one was really helpful in terms of experience for the Momentary, which was coming later, because it was adapting an institutional building for an arts program," notes Verkamp.

Speaking of the Momentary: When the Bentonville-based project came into her Chicago architectural firm, Verkamp couldn't believe her eyes. She vividly remembers touring the space for the first time.

"I remember the space was just so dark and kind of scary," she says with a laugh. "There were all these noises happening, where you weren't sure where they were coming from. The building had been abandoned for a while, and there were not a lot of existing windows in the building, and the ones that were there had been boarded up. We all just kind of walked around with flashlights, to try to get a sense for the space. I definitely was taken by the tower space that's there now -- it was a little bit more closed in than now, but, largely, you kind of get a similar experience, even now, when you walk in. You kind of go from a really low ceiling into this 70-foot tower. I remember that was something we all really liked and wanted to try and preserve as much as we could."

The building, she says, had been added to at least five times previously. This renovation into a contemporary art museum would be its sixth.

"Universally, throughout the project, it was, 'How are we adapting each one of these rooms to function differently?'" she recalls. "And then, 'How are we trying to make this experience cohesive for people that are coming?' We don't want it to feel like you're in six different buildings. We want it to feel like one experience."

Coming home

The Wheeler Kearns team was asked to do something revolutionary with the Momentary space. Verkamp says that was an exhilarating, challenging prospect.

"I think you could boil it down to -- they wanted a contemporary art space that was, in every other way, the opposite of a traditional arts experience," she says. "If you can boil down the experience that you would expect to have at a traditional art museum -- how can this be the opposite of that, in as many ways as possible? Obviously, [building in a] Kraft plant was a great place to start. Part of the early process was just conceptualizing what that meant. What are your expectations from a traditional art space, really grandiose spaces? Maybe somewhere that feels intimidating to go into, if you feel like you don't feel like you have the right background or education. A place where everybody is quiet. How are we able to bring the opposite characteristics into this space, where people can still enjoy art?

"Everybody should feel comfortable coming here. No one should feel intimidated. I think there are a lot of different ways that we accomplished that. One of them is simply reusing an existing building that feels more familiar to the community, feels a little bit more approachable. Being very specific about the scale of spaces -- everything is more human-scaled. The overlap of activities within a space -- it's not, 'This room is for art only. You can't talk, there's no food, there's no music.' At The Momentary, everything happens everywhere. There's a lot of overlapping programming with things that people would maybe not do at all traditional art museums, like grab a drink, work on their laptop, catch a quick show. I think that helps people feel a little bit more comfortable."

From start to finish, Verkamp worked on the project for around four years. Seeing both art and people in her finished project was transformational.

"It's pretty amazing," she says. "I don't know if I'll ever get used to that in my career. But, for me, walking into a space that we spent so much time thinking about, working on, drawing, figuring out issues during construction -- seeing it ultimately functioning and having its own life -- I just think it's amazing. With all of my projects, when I go to see them, it's like they have a life of their own after the design and construction, and I just really love seeing that."

This project, though, is back home, where she grew up, where she went to college, where so much of her family still is. That, she says, delivers more of a punch than anything she has previously designed: She traveled far from home but returned to leave a piece of herself behind, for others to enjoy for decades, centuries.

"I think one of my favorite spots on [the Momentary] site is the Arvest Courtyard, which is as you're approaching the entry from the south," she says. "I love the scale of that space, it feels really industrial, but also, I think, very comfortable. It's always in this space that I find myself pausing for a little bit."

Dee says she and her husband visit the Momentary frequently, delighting in watching others enjoy what their daughter helped build. Verkamp may not have decided on her career path until she left for college, but Dee suspects the seed was there long before that -- meant to be.

"I was cleaning out some papers that had been on some drawing pads at my mother's house when she passed away a couple years ago, and I found one that was Calli's," says Dee. "She was just a little girl, and she had actually drawn the floor plan of the house that my mom lived in. I just thought that was amazing."

“Calli is an inspiration to me not only as an architect but also as an individual,” says Sara Bonett. Verkamp is pictured at the top of The Momentary tower during construction. “She becomes invested not only in her own life, or her projects, but she also really cares about people in her personal life, people in her professional life, and the clients that she serves. It’s really exciting to be at this point in her career where she’s young, and has so much ahead of her. She’s going to do amazing things.” (Courtesy photo)