Cancer center offers care, comfort

Elizabeth Crosby was kicked back in the recliner as if she was watching TV at home. Her hands were folded in her lap and rested on her purse. As visitors slipped into her space, she smiled warmly.

Crosby, who is 80 but looks younger, was one of the first patients to be treated at Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, which recently opened its doors. The new center has put an emphasis on having all cancer services in one site. That aspect was not lost on Crosby, who was at the new center, on the second floor of the Jefferson Professional Center 1 building, to get a chemotherapy infusion, but she was mostly enjoying the comfy chair, with its heating and back massage options.

"I could stay here all day," she said. "It feels really good to my back."

That was the reaction hospital officials were going for as they laid out and designed the new $11 million, 23,000-square-foot center with patient comfort and convenience in mind.

If Crosby, for instance, had had low blood numbers that day and couldn't have the infusion, the staff would have discovered her condition, not by sending her blood off somewhere else on campus to be analyzed, but from the cancer center's own lab, which is a few short steps away.

And if she needed a transfusion to get her ready for her chemotherapy infusion, this is where it would happen. If she needed to see her doctor, he, too, is just down the hall. If she needed any prescriptions filled, the plan is to have them delivered to her before she gets up to leave. And in the not-too-distant future, if a cancer patient needs radiation, that will be down on the first floor.

Most of the other 26 infusion stations on the floor were occupied on this day. Because patients have to sit for extended periods, Jefferson Regional went long on giving each a space, complete with the fancy chair, television and surround sound dome that pushes the audio directly down to each patient without bothering anyone else.

The supporting cast for the whole cancer center production includes many, but the one who was losing the most sleep until the doors opened was Kathy Ross, director of oncology services. Waiting room, which will be expanded, nurses' station, triage center, exam rooms, Ross knows them all by heart, including the "education lounge," where there are short seminars going on every workday that the staff can drop in on. As she put it, "there's always new information to learn."

It's clear that the new center, which delivers care to the patient instead of the patient having to traipse around to various departments, is something Ross cares deeply about.

"I am honored that we are able to offer this to patients across southeast Arkansas," she said. "This isn't just for Pine Bluff and it's not just for Jefferson County. It's for all of southeast Arkansas. It makes all the difference in the world if you can go to a place that's close by."

Ross and Dr. Charles Mabry, medical doctor of practice management at the hospital, were at the Pine Bluff Rotary Club meeting last week talking about the new cancer center. Mabry, using several slides, spoke about cancer in this part of the state. Quoting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mabry said Arkansas has one of the highest incidences of cancer in the country and also one of the highest death rates for cancer. And in a state that stands out as one of the worst in the country for cancer, southeast Arkansas has its own distinction of having high rates of cancer incidence and "the highest death rates for cancer in our state."

"The delta is just off the chart," Mabry said. "We lose a lot of productive citizens that we don't need to lose."

Mabry said the reasons that southeast Arkansas has such a struggle with cancer are many, but that one of the key factors is educational attainment. Death from cancer tracks inversely to the level of education, he said, which brings into play other socioeconomic conditions such as income, access to medical insurance and medical care as well as access to transportation to get to doctor appointments and treatments.

For that reason, Mabry said, Jefferson Regional will focus on screening in a bigger way, in order to catch cancers early -- before they become malignant, even -- and cure them. To do that, the hospital will reach out with various kinds of assistance, some monetary, to those patients who may need help getting to and from appointments or other assistance. Problems such as transportation and appointment "gaps" can stand in the way of someone's ability to successfully fight off cancer, he said.

"They don't have transportation and can't get to an appointment, and it gets put off and a year passes and another year," Mabry said. "When that happens, the level of survivability drops drastically."

Helping patients navigate the financial issues and other social factors associated with being treated for cancer is Katrina Adams, a social worker in the oncology department. When her name was mentioned, others in the room chimed in that Adams had a deep Rolodex and when someone's situation seemed dire, Adams was able to find ways for the patient to be helped.

"She's amazing," Ross said.

Mabry also touted the new center's diagnostic abilities, including the "team approach" the hospital uses, meaning primary care physicians, general surgeons, radiologists, gastrointestinal doctors, gynecologists, pulmonologists and oncologists work together to make sure each patient is receiving the highest care.

For therapy, Mabry clicked off the numerous ways that cancer is fought, from surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, which are the traditional methods, to genetic testing, bone marrow biopsies, immunotherapy and advanced chemotherapy treatments.

For breast cancers, Mabry said, the center has seen a high level of success.

"I can tell breast cancer patients, for the most part, we are going to cure you," Mabry said. "I can say that on a daily basis."

Biopsies, he said, are "minimally invasive," and in many cases, cancers can be removed through surgery but also with minimal intrusion.

"We can go in, remove that cancer, get good margins and send your loved ones back home to you with a tiny incision, cured," he said.

Another facet of the cancer center will focus on what happens after the cancer is cured, which is what the center calls "survivorship." That, Mabry said, is a rather new field because years ago, there just weren't that many people who fell into that category.

"We didn't worry about that 50 years ago because so many people died of cancer," he said.

Populations in many areas across southeast Arkansas -- the part of the state of most interest to Jefferson Regional -- have been dropping. Asked if that situation was worrisome to hospital officials, Peter Austin, vice president and chief operating officer, said no. If anything, he said, the population most in need of hospital and cancer care is growing.

"Those people who are 65 and up, that cohort is growing," Austin said. "And as people age, the risk of developing cancer increases. The whole southeast quadrant of the state, that's our focus."

In the same way that more doctors are now working for hospitals in a collaborative rather than competitive way, hospitals are working with each other and with clinics in new ways. Ross said that through the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Jefferson Regional is able to assist rural hospitals in finding and caring for patients. Sometimes that will mean helping those facilities treat that patient locally, and sometimes, depending on the degree of medical problem, it will mean the patient needs to be treated at Jefferson Regional.

Said Mabry, "It's in our best interest to help these institutions stay open. These are all economic engines that help these communities survive."

Ross said the medical staff had responded well to being in close partnership in the new facility. One of those doctors, Abhijit Godbole, who specializes in hematology and oncology, also has a doctoral degree in molecular medicine. He was found standing at his adjustable desk, looking at one of his two large-screen monitors.

"I am so happy to be here," Godbole said, beaming, as he spoke of being on campus for only two months. "I'm so very excited."

"And his patients love him, too," Ross said.

While some state-of-the-art additions in the center are invisible to the naked eye, one that does stand out is the pharmacy. Ross said the whole unit was shipped in and assembled on-site. The modular unit, made up of white surfaces and metal-sheathed windows and doors, is clearly not your father's drug counter. Everything is sealed, and around the corner, one can see the overhead ventilation system that is used for preparing the potent chemotherapy infusions.

"We are so proud of this," Ross said. "Everything is pressurized, and you can only open one door at a time in order to maintain that pressure and level of sterilization."

Conditions in the pharmacy are monitored 24-7, and if the temperature rises, for instance, alarms go off and text messages are sent all across the campus. "That is because some medicines have a shelf life of three days and some have a shelf life of 10 minutes," Ross said.

Crosby will, it's hoped, miss out on much that the new cancer center has to offer. As she sat and waited for her infusion, she noted with some joy that this was her final visit. Crosby said she had had cancer three times and three times she had beaten it.

In this latest iteration, she had developed metastatic breast cancer and had been going once a month for chemotherapy infusions since early 2019.

"This is my last one," she said, adding that her respect for the medical staff had continued to increase over the years. "I'm happy."

Kathy Ross, director of oncology services, describes some of the patient-created artwork that has been placed around the cancer floor. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Kathy Ross, director of oncology services, and Dr. Charles Mabry, medical doctor of practice management at the hospital, describe one of the many facets of an examination room at the newly opened Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)