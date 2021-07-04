Carin Schoppmeyer: Fayetteville Rotary marks century of service

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville marked a century of service to our community with their 100th anniversary and Service Above Self Picnic on June 5 at the Rotary Playground at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville.

Club leaders say: "Each year, our club members celebrate fellow Rotarians and community members who make a difference in the community and world by holding our special Service Above Self banquet. During the banquet, the Fred Vorsanger Award is given to a Rotarian, and the Clark McClinton Award is given to a person in the community. Both recipients personify the 'Service Above Self.'"

This year's honorees were:

• Glenda Patterson, Fayetteville Rotarian -- Fred Vorsanger Award;

• Monique Jones, St. James Missionary Baptist Church food pantry administrator -- Clark McClinton Award; and

• Zoe Naylor, the club's immediate past president -- Honorary Service Above Self Award.

Jackson L. Graves Foundation backers turned out in support of the 17th annual Red, White and Baby Blue benefit June 25 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

The nonprofit organization's mission is to "provide family-centered care in the NICU environment to make trying times as comfortable, complete, hopeful and peaceful as possible."

Audre Darling, executive director, shared with benefit guests that the group is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville in a long-term commitment to enhance its stabilization room and purchase specialized equipment for the NICU.

"The stabilization room is a room staffed with a neonatologist and emergency equipment where babies who require immediate care can go following a high-risk delivery. In the past, we have worked with them to fund the completion of their milk lab with the addition of two waterless milk warmers as well as recliners to aid parents in Kangaroo Care."

The foundation's other projects include the neonatal intensive care sibling playroom at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, the construction of the Healing Garden at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson and furthering the education of neonatal nurses.

Angie Graves, co-founder, told backers at the benefit: "You can make a big difference for a family whose baby is in NICU."

Next up, the group will broaden its fundraising horizons by launching the inaugural Little Rock Edition: Ooh! La, la! A Chocolate & Wine Pairing Event on July 29.

Those gathering at the garden with the Graves foundation included Pat O'Brien, Marcus Pinkney, Juli and Clay McWhorter, Sarah and Austin Bolt, Kyla and Scott Price, Lynnette and Jim Terrell, Kristin and Lee Evans, Jerry Jackson, Kelly and Scott Syer, Melisss and Steve Hotchkiss, Ashlyn Babbitt and Colin McWhorter, Kathryn and Bill Warren, Debbie Ogg, Carol and Cheston Shadrick and Caleb Burky.

Mea culpa to the folks at Natural State Beer Company. I misidentified the company in last week's column about the Children's Safety Center of Washington County Founders Crawfish Boil on June 5.

Scott and Kyla Price (from left) and Kelly and Scott Syer gather at Red, White and Baby Blue. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Clay and Juli McWhorter (from left) and Ashlyn Babbitt and Colin McWhorter gather at Red, White and Baby Blue. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Jerry Jackson (from left), Kristin and Lee Evans and Marcus Pinkey attend Red, White and Baby Blue. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Melissa and Steve Hotchkiss, help support the Jackson L. Graves Foundation. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Kathryn and Bill Warren (from left) visit with Debbie Ogg at Red, White and Baby Blue. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Glenda Patterson, Rotary Club of Fayetteville 2021 Fred Vorsanger Award recipient, stands with Kelly Gemmell at the organization’s 100th anniversary and Service Above Self Picnic June 5 at Rotary Playground at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville. (Courtesy photo)

Monique Jones, Rotary Club of Fayetteville 2021 Clark McClinton Award recipient, stands with Kelly Gemmell, Service Above Self committee member, at the organization’s 100th anniversary and Service Above Self Picnic June 5 at Rotary Playground at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville.

Zoe Naylor (left), Rotary Club of Fayetteville for 2020-21, is presented an honorary Service Above Self award by Kelly Gemmell, Service Above Self committee member, at the group’s 100th anniversary and Service Above Self Picnic June 5.