Carin Schoppmeyer: Fayetteville Rotary marks century of service

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville marked a century of service to our community with their 100th anniversary and Service Above Self Picnic on June 5 at the Rotary Playground at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville.
Club leaders say: "Each year, our club members celebrate fellow Rotarians and community members who make a difference in the community and world by holding our special Service Above Self banquet. During the banquet, the Fred Vorsanger Award is given to a Rotarian, and the Clark McClinton Award is given to a person in the community. Both recipients personify the 'Service Above Self.'"
This year's honorees were:
• Glenda Patterson, Fayetteville Rotarian -- Fred Vorsanger Award;
• Monique Jones, St. James Missionary Baptist Church food pantry administrator -- Clark McClinton Award; and
• Zoe Naylor, the club's immediate past president -- Honorary Service Above Self Award.
Jackson L. Graves Foundation backers turned out in support of the 17th annual Red, White and Baby Blue benefit June 25 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.
The nonprofit organization's mission is to "provide family-centered care in the NICU environment to make trying times as comfortable, complete, hopeful and peaceful as possible."
Audre Darling, executive director, shared with benefit guests that the group is partnering with Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville in a long-term commitment to enhance its stabilization room and purchase specialized equipment for the NICU.
"The stabilization room is a room staffed with a neonatologist and emergency equipment where babies who require immediate care can go following a high-risk delivery. In the past, we have worked with them to fund the completion of their milk lab with the addition of two waterless milk warmers as well as recliners to aid parents in Kangaroo Care."
The foundation's other projects include the neonatal intensive care sibling playroom at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, the construction of the Healing Garden at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson and furthering the education of neonatal nurses.
Angie Graves, co-founder, told backers at the benefit: "You can make a big difference for a family whose baby is in NICU."
Next up, the group will broaden its fundraising horizons by launching the inaugural Little Rock Edition: Ooh! La, la! A Chocolate & Wine Pairing Event on July 29.
Those gathering at the garden with the Graves foundation included Pat O'Brien, Marcus Pinkney, Juli and Clay McWhorter, Sarah and Austin Bolt, Kyla and Scott Price, Lynnette and Jim Terrell, Kristin and Lee Evans, Jerry Jackson, Kelly and Scott Syer, Melisss and Steve Hotchkiss, Ashlyn Babbitt and Colin McWhorter, Kathryn and Bill Warren, Debbie Ogg, Carol and Cheston Shadrick and Caleb Burky.
Mea culpa to the folks at Natural State Beer Company. I misidentified the company in last week's column about the Children's Safety Center of Washington County Founders Crawfish Boil on June 5.
Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.
