Club news: American Legion celebrates Fourth

Legion 27

American Legion Post 27 is holding a cookout from 2 to 4 p.m. July 4 at the Legion Hall, 1195 Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. Hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes, sweets and tea will be served. The meal is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted and appreciated.

Information: (479) 442-5291.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. July 6 at The Lodge, Bentonville Church of Christ, N.W. Walton Boulevard and N.W. Eighth Street in Bentonville. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month, and guests are welcome.

Benton County Master Gardeners are members of voluntary staff at the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension, helping to disseminate horticulture information throughout the county.

Information: (479) 271-1060 or bentoncountygardening.org.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet in person at noon July 8 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The program will be given by Barry Cobbs on "The Growing Feature Film Industry of Northwest Arkansas."

The meetings will still be available for live Zoom for those who do not feel comfortable attending in person. Email the club for a link to the Zoom meeting.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW 2952

VFW Post 2952 will meet at 7 p.m. July 8 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St. in Springdale. There will be a meal at 6 p.m.

Discussion will be on building progress and the upcoming national convention. The post is No. 2 in the nation in Division 4. Springdale has been selected for All-State and All-American.

Information: (479) 601-5539 or email george.randy.rg@gmail.com.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets at 10 a.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. The members do various needlework projects such as knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, weaving, embroidery, etc. Everyone works on their own projects.

The first Monday of the month meeting includes social time and show and tell.

Needlework Club dues are $2 annually. Riordan Hall has a small charge if you don't have a picture POA activity card; otherwise just show your card at the desk and there is no fee. New members are welcome.

Information: Rosalyn Sloan at (479) 276-2033.

Legion 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call Brad Kennell for membership details and information at (605) 440-0255.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Highlands Church on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. No audition is required, just a love for singing.

There are three performance concerts and a few sing-outs per year. Many music styles and genres are performed. Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee take the chorus through its paces each Monday evening. The chorus' current repertoire in rehearsal includes religious songs, pop songs from the '20s through the '70s and songs from a couple of Broadway musicals.

Information: John Matthews at (479) 268-5391.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists organization offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and supporting the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in learning more, text Lynda at (262) 308-4454.