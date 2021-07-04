Communities' literacy efforts to be recognized

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and other organizations are collaborating to identify and celebrate efforts in communities across the state to promote literacy for all ages.

The education agency is working with the Arkansas State Library, Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Arkansas Imagination Library to start the R.I.S.E. Community Awards program. R.I.S.E. stands for Reading Initiative for Student Excellence. The new R.I.S.E. Community Awards will recognize local education, government, business, nonprofit, and civic organization partners who are leading this effort.

"Learning to read is not just a responsibility of teachers in the classroom; it takes everyone -- parents, teachers, and communities -- to help a child learn to read," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a prepared statement about the awards. "I look forward to seeing enhanced community collaboration through this program, and recognizing the winners next summer."

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said the literacy initiatives started in 2017 in the state's schools have been productive and schools have received honors for that.

"It seems appropriate to extend that acknowledgement to communities for their role and support in enhancing reading initiatives both inside and outside the classroom," Key said. "I encourage every school in the state to work with local community partners to grow reading programs in the community to include readers of all ages."

To participate, communities -- which can include a combination of schools and various community organizations -- should submit to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education this month a letter of commitment to participate in literacy promotions and then use the coming year to develop and implement their initiatives.

State team members will provide technical support, resources and collaboration opportunities, and will conduct site and event visits. Artifacts and evidence will be submitted for review in the spring of 2022. The award winners will be announced in the summer of 2022.

More information is available at: https://bit.ly/3xTt6pc.