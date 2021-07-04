Corn, Grain Sorghum Board to meet

The Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board will meet at 9 a.m. July 14. The session will be held at the Rice Research and Extension Center at 2900 Arkansas 130 East at Stuttgart, according to a news release.

Small Works art exhibit set to open

The 2021 Small Works on Paper will open at 9 a.m. Monday at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. The annual touring visual arts exhibition showcases the work of Arkansas artists.

Two area artists with works included in the exhibition are Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. Thirty-eight pieces from various artists are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition, according to a news release.

The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 12. The gallery is open with limited viewing hours, so visitors should call (870) 673-1781 to confirm a viewing time. No opening reception is planned. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.

SBA taking applications for grants

The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the application date for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. SBA will now accept proposal submissions through July 23 and anticipates making award decisions by September, according to a news release.

This initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach the nation's smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans.

The Community Navigator Program will have a significant impact in revitalizing small businesses through a Hub and Spoke "Navigator" featuring a lead "Hub" -- at the center of a network of "Spoke" organizations that deploy trusted community advocates to work with small businesses during recovery.

Grant awards will range from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period. Applicants can submit their proposals at grants.gov, Funding Opportunity Number CNP-2021-01. Details: visit www.sba.gov/navigators.