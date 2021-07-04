Decatur students build airplanes the paper way

DECATUR -- Students at Decatur Middle and High School followed in the footsteps of such great aviation inventors as Orville and Wilbur Wright, Walter Beech, Clyde Cessna and even Leonardo da Vinci as they climbed the bleachers at Bulldog Stadium to launch their paper airplanes into the stratosphere.

The students were part of the Decatur summer program that met at Peterson Gym every Monday through Thursday from June 1-24. The students engaged in sports activities (weight conditioning and running) as well as science activities like the effects of rapid deceleration by dropping eggs, and building a paper airplane to study aircraft designs.

It is not known just when the paper airplane was invented, although some historians trace back the origins to the Chinese and Japanese arts of folding paper or origami around 500 BCE. Origami uses a single piece of paper folded upon itself to form intricate pieces of art like flowers and birds.

Some of the earliest uses of the paper airplane can be traced back to da Vinci, often considered the father of modern flight, who used paper models to test some of his earlier designs like the ornithopter which flies like a bird by flapping its wings in an early parachute design.

In fact, paper models helped some of the early glider designers improve on their full-size flying machines. The Wright Brothers used paper models to refine the concepts of their early gliders which led to the Wright Flyer, the first heavier-than-air powered aircraft that first flew at Kitty Hawk, N.C., on Dec. 17, 1903.

A paper airplane, like the ones the Decatur summer school students built for their class project, uses a single sheet of paper folded in half first and then folded several more times to form a nose section and wings. Some designs use a sliding paper clip on the tail of the airplane to move the center of gravity back closer to the widest part of the wing for better lift. But this makes the paper plane heavier, and it most often dives directly into the ground.

The Decatur students used the basic paper airplane design to build their craft. After completing their design and build, the group climbed to the launch platform, the press box at Bulldog Stadium. Each builder launched his or her airplane into the wind, giving the craft extra lift.

In all, there were six paper airplanes that made test flights on June 23. All made successful flights, some more than 20 feet. Instructor Cali Lankford made the longest flight of the day at 40 feet.

