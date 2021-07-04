Little Rock notebook

Development talk

on board to-do list

A discussion on targeted community development has been set for the July 13 agenda meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors, a city official said.

The same meeting will also include a discussion of multifamily housing in the city, City Manager Bruce Moore said at a meeting Tuesday. Moore referred to recent work by Jamie Collins, the director of the Planning and Development Department.

In January, the city board passed a resolution that urged targeted development in four of the city's seven wards. The wards at issue were 1, 2, 6 and 7, which mostly lie south of Interstate 630. The exception is Ward 1, which extends beyond the highway to encompass the city's easternmost section along the Arkansas River.

The text of the measure called for a $5 million annual allocation over a period of five years to improve living conditions in those wards.

Though the resolution called for creation of a seven-member working group selected by the mayor in consultation with board members, there has been no public announcement about representatives who will comprise the working group, nor about a date for when the group will hold its first meeting.

Dog sculpture in

near kids library

A 10-foot-tall dog sculpture has been installed near the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center, according to a Wednesday news release from the Central Arkansas Library System.

The sculpture was created by the French artist Stephane Bolongaro and was donated to the library system before the covid-19 pandemic. Titled "Totor," the white dog with orange spots is made of resin. The dog stands on a base and leans with one paw against a tree.

Bolongaro was born in Nice, France, in 1963, according to the release. Similar Totor sculptures can be found in other cities, and according to the library system, the work was inspired by his mother's Jack Russell Terrier.

Bolongaro's "work is often described as playful and humorous; he loves to feed his inner child through his work," the release said.