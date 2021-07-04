Fire-hit Marianna barbecue diner sets grand reopening

A grand reopening event will be held at 11 a.m. July 14 at Jones Bar-B-Que Diner in Marianna.

The venerable Arkansas restaurant was closed for about three months after a fire in February destroyed the wooden barbecue pit structure and damaged the diner building, which was constructed in 1964.

James Harold Jones, 76, the owner and pitmaster, reopened Jones' Bar-B-Que on May 20 after the diner was repaired and a new metal building was constructed out back around the barbecue pit.

Online fundraisers brought in more than $87,000 to help with the restoration and construction, and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice provided a $25,000 emergency grant.

The barbecue business has been in the Jones family since the 1910s. Jones said he was 14 years old when he started working there.

Jones' Bar-B-Q is "one of the oldest African-American-owned restaurants in America," according to the James Beard Foundation, which honored the diner with a America's Classics award in 2012.

Speakers at the July 14 event include Jones; Steve Higginbothom, a former state senator from Marianna; Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; and Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center in Little Rock.

Barbecue will be served. The event is open to the public, said Becky Pittman, a spokeswoman for The Venture Center.

Jones is hosting the event to thank the community for their support and encouragement after the fire, according to a news release from The Venture Group.