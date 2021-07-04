Fort Smith department heads: Raises needed to retain workers

FORT SMITH -- City department heads are awaiting the results of a pay study they hope will lead to raises for their employees.

The study, conducted by Johannsen Group, will assess pay and benefits of the roughly 950 workers employed by the city, said Jeff Dingman, deputy city administrator. It will be delivered to the city by the end of June or early July, said Rick Lolley, city director of human services.

The last study, completed in 2019, resulted in "a complete overhaul" of the city's pay scale and structure, including adjusting the city's minimum wage for entry-level workers to $12.95 per hour, Lolley said. Minimum wage in Arkansas has increased from $8.50 to $11 per hour since 2018.

Lolley and other administrative personnel said the city often has to compete with employers in the private sector when trying to hire and retain workers. Some jobs within the city, like equipment operator or truck driver, are comparable to positions in the private sector, Dingman said.

He said municipalities once were able to provide better benefits to their employees than private sector employers, which enticed some job candidates. Utility Director Lance McAvoy said these benefits can come in the form of insurance or specialized training paid by the city.

The private sector has caught up with the city's benefits, and the city has taken a step or two backward in some of those instances, Dingman said.

Still, the average person cares more about pay than any other factor when deciding where to work, said McAvoy, whose department has the most employees of any in the city.

"This is something that had been going on for several years, maybe even over a decade. So we need to play catch-up, but you can't play catch-up overnight."

The discussion around employee pay and retention comes as Arkansas continues to recover from its spike to 10% unemployment during covid-19. The state's unemployment rate as of Friday was roughly 4.4%, while Sebastian County's was 3.7%, according to Division of Workforce Services.

"You drive around town, you see 'help wanted' signs everywhere, so there's no doubt that the competition for people to work in jobs has gotten more intense," said Lavon Morton, Ward 3 director.

'They didn't see a future'

The impact of pay on the city's ability to hire and retain employees is seen through personnel numbers.

The Utility Department has 14 open positions on its leak repair crews, accounting for almost all open positions in its water division. The city as of June 17 had more than 600 leaks within its boundaries. McAvoy said the number could increase because of drier conditions straining the pipes.

Starting pay for this job, which involves outdoor manual labor, is $12.95 an hour.

"When a starting job in a fast food restaurant is paying more than a starting position for a city utility department, it's hard to compete," McAvoy said.

City firefighters make $12.50 per hour, up from $10.31 before the 2019 pay study. The pay rate is below the base for the city but averages to $37,375 per year when overtime is factored in, said Fire Chief Phil Christensen. Firefighters' salaries are adjusted annually for cost of living and they receive 3% step increases annually, Christensen said.

This starting pay, on average, is now close to pre-overtime pay for Fayetteville firefighters, who start at $39,500 per year, and Little Rock firefighters, who start at $41,292, according to records from those cities.

Christensen said firefighter recruitment and retention is directly tied to pay. He recalled when 10 firefighters with up to four years of experience left the department in 2015. The turnover followed seven years of either the step raise, cost of living adjustments or both being either scaled down or withheld from firefighters.

"When they didn't see raises, they didn't see a future, so they went on to other businesses," he said.

Christensen said his new firefighters make an "average" salary for the region, but he would like another pay increase to keep the job attractive for recruits and current firefighters. The city's lower-paying jobs don't always keep pace with the market, according to the 2019 study.

"Those are folks where you're competing with other labor-type positions that are not necessarily specific to a skill," Dingman said.

The cost of competition

Fort Smith's 2021 fiscal year budget is $122.9 million, according to city records.

Dingman said the city would be able to afford pay increases -- it's funding the pay increases with the rising cost of services that would be the challenge.

The city would have to consider increasing revenue sources for the general fund such as sales taxes to pay for the Fire, Police and Parks Department employees and services, he said. For utilities, it would mean looking at the water and sewer fund.

"If the cost of providing those services keeps going up, we either have to change those expectations or we have to pay more to get it," Dingman said.

Morton said he expects the board will approve raises for departments to keep adequately serving residents.

Christensen would also like to see the increases themselves carefully considered. He said he doesn't want entry-level pay so high it can't be raised again in the coming years.

"We need to find that entry point of pay that's attractive for new recruits, but also project what pay is going to be in the future to also keep them interested in living in Fort Smith," Christensen said.