Fort Smith School District to submit application for new charter school

FORT SMITH -- Parents of K-8 students in the School District looking for something better-suited to the needs and wants of their children may find what they're looking for in the future.

The School Board voted 4-1 for the School District to apply for an online option conversion charter school to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education during its meeting Monday. Board member Matt Blaylock voted against it while fellow members Susan McFerran and Yvonne Keaton-Martin were absent.

Samantha Hall, the district's assistant director of innovation, said the Fort Smith Virtual Academy is looking specifically to provide students flexible learning choices, accelerated learning opportunities, real-world experiences and support to overcome challenging circumstances.

"The proposed school will offer a virtual learning experience blended with real-world experiences that are differentiated to meet the needs of a diverse population," the district's initial application states. "FSVA will provide a tuition-free public option for all K-8 students, with a curriculum and services which can also address the needs of students who are homeschooled, who are medically fragile, who seek accelerated and/or unique learning opportunities, or who are at-risk or experiencing circumstances that hinder success in a traditional school structure."

The academy would open for the 2022-23 academic year as a new school within the district if approved by the state, according to Hall. It would be housed at the district's Peak Innovation Center, which is under construction. The proposed initial enrollment cap is about 345 total K-8 students.

The School Board approved the district submitting a notice of intent to apply for an Arkansas public charter school license to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education in March. The district needs the license to get the waivers to create an online option conversion charter school, according to the material from that meeting.

A district conversion charter school is a public school converted to a public charter school, and which can only bring in students from within a district's boundaries.

Hall said the intent to apply form was submitted April 19. The School District held a public hearing June 8 to get feedback on the charter school from community stakeholders, which was then incorporated into the district's initial application along with input from the Arkansas Public School Resource Center.

The district's initial application is due to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday while the final application is due Sept. 10, according to Hall. This final application will then be reviewed by the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel in October before going to the State Board of Education in November.

Blaylock said Monday he voted against the resolution partly because he wasn't on the School Board when the matter was presented in March and he didn't have all the information provided then. Blaylock was elected to his position during the election May 18, beating incumbent Bill Hanesworth for the at-large, Position 4 seat.

Blaylock said he also opposed the resolution due to the charter school being online.