Fort Smith Southside High School principal resigns

FORT SMITH -- The principal of Southside High School will move on after serving in the position for three years.

The Fort Smith Board of Education approved the resignation of Lisa Miller during its regular meeting Monday, according to a Monday release from the School District. That meeting's list of professional staff recommendations states this is effective Wednesday.

Miller's tenure with the School District started in 2003 at Kimmons Junior High School, where she taught science and social studies, the release states. She also taught math at Ramsey Junior High School before serving eight years as principal of the Van Buren School District's Coleman Junior High School and Freshman Academy. The Arkansas Scholastic Press Association recently named Miller Administrator of the Year.

Miller will move to Cincinnati to be closer to members of her family, according to the release.

"The time I have spent at Southside High School has been the most rewarding of my career," Miller said in the release. "The students, teachers, colleagues and friends I have met along this journey have impacted my life in more ways that I can express. I will always be proud of my time as a Southside Maverick and a part of the Fort Smith Public Schools."

Terry Morawski, Fort Smith School District superintendent, described the impact Miller has had on secondary education in the district as "tremendous."