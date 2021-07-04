Habitat for Humanity hosts beanbag celebration

The sky was bright and the beanbags were ready as about 200 Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas supporters gathered for Baggo, Brats 'n Blues at The Rail Yard on June 12.

The CornStars from Prosource Wholesale beat out 31 other teams for the baggo championship, with the Darco Dandies from Darragh Company landing as runner-up.

Cold drinks and 240 bratwursts and hot dogs were doled out, with tunes from Charlotte Taylor, Matt Stone and Bluesboy Jag wafting over the open-air beer garden. A note was burned in celebration of a Habitat homeowner who paid off a 20-year mortgage in just seven years.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/74baggo/]

Organizers deemed the event, sponsored by Bank OZK, a success, raising enough money to cover almost half the cost of a new home for a low-to-moderate income resident.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh