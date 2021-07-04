Happy birthday (July 4): You'll untie your self-worth from your productivity and take long breaks doing whatever you want. These will, oddly enough, turn out to be your most "productive" stints, showing results of increased vitality and happiness, not to mention decision-making to reflect your priorities and values.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Jealousy is among the most effective teachers, as there's always valuable information to be gleaned from our reaction to others doing enviable things. Jealousy reveals what we really want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't always have to know what to say. It's better to admit when you're lost in the conversation — to laugh and check in with your feelings. Perhaps speaking them can get the dialogue back on track.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The position you hold will be challenged. This doesn't have to be a call to arms; rather, it's a signal to tune into your environment to understand the desires of those around you so you can stay several steps ahead of the game.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Appreciation is often expressed to the people who get most of the credit anyway. This is lazy diplomacy: tending to the powerful to stay in their good graces. You'll engage in the nobility of acknowledging the work of the less powerful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The difference between work that depletes you and work that builds you up is ... no difference. Ask any bodybuilder who keeps lifting until the muscle fails: It's not a style befitting every workout, but it works.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Achievement is overrated. It's a prize but not the top prize. Too much emphasis on achievement makes bad things happen. For a joyful outcome, set your mind on learning instead, and then stay open and flexible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Maybe it's the meaningful compliments, or how a person seems to pick up what you're throwing down even when no one else does, but you're now getting a sense of your destinies becoming entwined.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are a receiver for the beauty of the world today, and your attention is the bridge over which the good out there can cross into the good inside you and vice versa.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't know why you had to do it? Don't worry too much about it. Your impulses are filled with genius, though it may take a while for the deeper reasoning to become clear. Eventually, a grand logic will emerge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Reading the star pictures as the ancient Greeks did is but one way to do it. Your creative vision is so exceptional now, perhaps you should go rogue and connect the brilliant dots (and your dazzling future) to suit your whims.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You worry that socializing will steal time from your work. Actually, it will give your work a kick in the pants. You'll find yourself going about things differently as friends inspire, inform and challenge you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Communication is risk. If the conversation gets out of control and turns heated and messy, then, well, that happened. Maybe emotional intensity isn't optimal, but it's better than not communicating.

AFTERMATH OF A COSMIC SQUARE

As a tussle between Mars and Uranus breaks up, productivity can turn unproductive in an instant. Entertainment can turn into a source of boredom, safe spaces can turn unsafe, confidence can turn to mush. It’s how we handle those moments that determines our character, style and overall success. The chance to practice is a gift.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Everyone wants the big win, but it can actually be a curse. A success that is the result of making one good choice is hard to repeat, extremely rare and dependent on uncontrollable factors including a whopping dollop of luck. The best kind of success comes from making hundreds and thousands of good choices and learning every step of the way. Desirous Venus and Saturn, the lessons planet, tug across the heavens, encouraging us to drag the bow of our work across their cosmic tension to make the warbling music of wins, losses and lessons. Soon after, Venus and Uranus square off to punctuate this symphony with cymbal claps. They can be startling, but they add energy just when you most need it to march on.

Friday, the new moon is in Cancer. Begin the home projects and plans for your domestic future. Cleaning and organizing will bring about a soul renewal to set you up for a new cycle. You can clear the baggage of the past or you can just figure out a way to store it better or perhaps display it in a way that makes you feel accomplished and helps you share your story with others.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was born on the most patriotic day of the year. Malia Obama is an independent Cancer. Her natal Venus and Mars are in sociable Gemini, suggesting great powers of communication. Uranus and Neptune are nestled into Aquarius, the station of humanitarianism and social ideas. She has the chart of a leader.