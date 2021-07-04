Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 7-4-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Sayvon Montell Jordan, 26, and Jasmine Marie McDowell, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 25.

Curtis Levell Brown, 32, and Tiffany L. Blackwell, 32, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 25.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Brandon Donaldson v. Leanne Smith, granted June 24.

Keith Willis v. Lekeysha Allen, granted June 25.

Arthur Harris v. Latanya Harris, granted June 28.

Jessica Rayner v. Vincent Holmes, granted June 28.

Paula Kendall v. Robert Kendall, granted June 28.

Linda Long v. Victor Long, granted June 29.

Megan Paige Collins v. Darren Cody Collins, granted June 29.

Eric D. Savage v. Elizabeth T. Savage, granted June 30.

Byron Thurman v. Tatonya Tigue, granted June 30.

Gabrielle Greer v. Otis Greer, granted June 30.