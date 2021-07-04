Jon Milton Swanson

An urgent call comes in and, in a matter of seconds, a couple of emergency medical technicians jump in their ambulance, sirens blaring, racing off to the unknown.

The first responders -- as we now know them -- are a crucial part of the fabric of modern life. Ambulance workers and firefighters rush to the scene on Sept. 11. The covid crisis hits the country and EMTs are transferring the sick and infected to hospitals in record numbers. We see story after story on the nightly news where these first responders put themselves in danger in service to others.

"They truly are heroes in ways that people don't understand," Jon Swanson says.

Swanson knows well the everyday heroism of EMTs who work at Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services, the ambulance service that covers Pulaski, Faulkner and Grant counties -- approximately 2,400 square miles and over half a million people. Swanson just recently retired after 23 years as executive director for MEMS.

As an organization, MEMS' service area has doubled and the number of average runs have tripled during Swanson's time there. He has been director during major incidents including the crash of American Airlines 1420, tornadoes that hit downtown Little Rock in 1999 and Mayflower/Vilonia in 2014 and, most recently, the covid virus outbreak.

Scott Gordon, a now-retired executive vice president at Arkansas Children's Hospital, served on the MEMS board of directors for 19 years. Gordon watched Swanson build up MEMS from the more elemental state it was in when he took over.

"He worked really hard," says Gordon of Swanson. "The words he used often were 'trust' and 'respect.' He was very organized coming out of the military as he did. Every holiday -- Thanksgiving, Christmas -- MEMS serves a meal to the workers. [Jon] was there every holiday. That was an important message to people in the field."

After Swanson retired from the military as a full colonel, he took the job as director of MEMS. Other than being a passenger, Swanson had not spent any time in an ambulance. Before taking over MEMS, Swanson took classes to see the work through the eyes of a new EMT.

"MEMS is about people and always will be about people," Swanson says. "My job was to make sure the medics have what they need, to give them the support to do what they do, which is very difficult and dangerous. My job was to help them any way I could."

large family

Swanson is the oldest of five siblings, all Js -- Jon, Jim, twins Jerry and Judy, and Jane. Born in Minnesota, Swanson grew up in what he describes as "Leave It to Beaver-ville" in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

His first memory is connected to the first place his family lived in Mt. Vernon.

"We lived in a very modest home there," Swanson recalls. "We lived on the second floor of a duplex and we had a big screened-in porch. I had the measles but I called them 'deasles.' I remember trying to stay on the screened-in porch to stay well."

Riding his bike around Mt. Vernon was Swanson's principal occupation when he was young.

"Mt. Vernon had about 28,000 people when I lived there," Swanson says. "I loved it. There was no worry about safety or security as there is today. I could ride my bike anywhere."

After retiring from the military, Swanson's father worked as a mechanic for a trucking company. Swanson's father met his mother when she was a nurse at Fort Campbell, Ky.

"We were a blue-collar family," Swanson says. "We didn't lack for anything. My dad is a huge influence in my life. He would do anything and everything for his family. We didn't have much and we didn't know that at the time but it didn't matter."

A big, bustling family meant there was always something going on at the Swanson house.

spaghetti dinners

"My mother on Friday nights would cook a big pot of spaghetti. As we got older, our friends would drop by and have spaghetti dinner. It became something of a gathering. My mom and dad loved to play cards. I learned how to play cribbage and bridge with them. It's something we would do as a family at the kitchen table."

A love for playing high school football didn't immediately transfer to success on the field for Swanson. He weighed 135 pounds trying to play as a guard, a position generally reserved for much larger players.

"My coach preached, 'It ain't the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog.' He appreciated how hard I practiced so I got playing time. It did teach me you can accomplish what you work for if you don't quit."

With his dream of playing football checked off the list, Swanson took aim at another long-coveted accomplishment.

"My dream was to be a pilot," Swanson says. "I was the kind of kid who would hang model airplanes from the ceiling and just stare at them. I would dream about what clouds would look like from the other side."

Before he could see clouds up close, Swanson decided to set out and earn a college degree. This path wasn't necessarily a given in Swanson's family. Nobody on either side of Swanson's family had a college education when he enrolled.

"I am not a natural student," Swanson admits. "I had to work really hard in school."

Swanson started out at Ohio University and then finished with a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University. He had to work part-time jobs all through college to help pay for tuition. He also met someone who would soon become very important in his life.

"It was my senior year when I met my wife, Kay," Swanson says. "We shared a class together. Immediately, you just know. Well, I knew but she didn't. I had to convince her that I was worth talking to."

Looking back over 51 years of marriage with kids and grandchildren part of the package, Swanson says his wife is a "genuinely good person. She comes from a solid home. She is a loving person."

THE OTHER SIDE

The first stop for Swanson when he joined the Air Force in 1971 was for pilot training at Reese Air Force base in Lubbock, Texas. After his training, he served as a T-38 and C-130 instructor pilot.

Swanson had a little experience behind the controls of a plane in high school and in college, but routinely climbing high up in the sky in powerful Air Force planes was another matter.

As for that dream to see the clouds on the other side?

"It exceeded what I thought it was going to be," Swanson says.

The military career for Swanson saw him climb through the ranks to become a commander of the 39th Tactical Airlift Squadron, the 94th Intelligence Wing at Fort Meade, Md., and commandant of the Combat Airlift Delivery School at Little Rock Air Force Base.

"I had the ambition to stay in the Air Force for a career," Swanson says. "If you hope to achieve rank, you have to broaden your experience."

This meant Swanson would have a number of memorable assignments outside of the United States, including as a United Nations Truce Observer in Beirut and NATO headquarters staff officer in Holland.

"My military experience allowed me to see other countries and meet people from different cultures and experiences. It made me realize, despite our faults and maybe because we are free to openly discuss and try to address them, just how unique and special the U.S. is and [to] not take what we have for granted. That same experience also gave [me] a respect and appreciation for them as well."

One particular assignment that Swanson says was "gut-wrenching" was serving as a lead investigator of a C-130 crash outside Jackson Hole, Wyo., in 1996. Eight crew members and one passenger died in the crash.

"We had 30 days to find out why [the crash] happened and how can we stop it from happening again," Swanson says. "Lessons we learned from that crash are still talked about in training schools today."

TO SERVE

The training that Swanson received before he took on the role of director of MEMS opened his eyes to situations medics experience every day.

"Before I took over, I went to school to become an EMT," Swanson says. "Twice young mothers handed me babies thinking they were dying. Here's my kid, please help my kid. If you put what you do in that context, you appreciate what it means to get in an ambulance and take a call."

Swanson says one of his passions while at MEMS was the driver safety program. The risks to the EMTs are numerous and, according to Swanson, include crashes, having to travel at high speeds, violence experienced when picking up patients in an active crime scene and psychological effects of dealing with trauma on a daily basis.

It's clear that Swanson wants the public to understand how the employees at MEMS save lives despite the dangers they endure.

"The Phoenix Award ... is presented to a crew that successfully resuscitates someone in cardiac arrest in the field who survives to leave the hospital with a quality of life -- a true save," Swanson says. "MEMS has one person who has won this award seven times. Several others [won] five or more. All [saved] patients whose heart was not pumping blood and would have died on scene."

The passion for safety has pushed Swanson to educate others outside of MEMS. A training program lead by Swanson called Stop the Bleed tutored more than 3,000 law-enforcement first responders in the use of tourniquets and other lifesaving techniques. The concept was expanded to include similar training for public schools across the state.

In 2018, Swanson's work at MEMS was given national recognition when he received the Excellence in Leadership Award at the Pinnacle EMS Conference in Phoenix. The Pinnacle is an annual meeting where Emergency Medical Service leaders from around the country come together for conferences and lectures.

In the end, Swanson wants the public to have a clear view of what it means to serve when MEMS workers rush off to a scene. Like members of the military, the workers go wherever they are called, no matter the time of day or how dangerous the situation might be.

"I sometimes refer to the public's perception of the medics as being like umpires in a baseball game," Swanson says. "Sometimes the only time people acknowledge them is if they think they made a bad call. Instead, they are out there every day ready to respond to the next call, no matter what it is, and bring their training, experience, dedication and energy to do all they can to fix the problem. They are truly there because they want to help people."