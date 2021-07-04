It's all about freedom

Today, the United States will turn 245 years old, and from the signing of the Declaration of Independence on that fateful Fourth of July in 1776 until today, America has been a unique experiment among the nations of the world in placing its destiny in the hands of its people. When I hear Jefferson's words from that document, of man's unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, the one word that comes to my mind is freedom.

I think of freedom when I recall my uncle Jack, who at 17 thought that freedom was so valuable that it had to be defended though the cost could be great. I can only imagine what he thought as he left his home in the hills of Van Buren County, knowing only the Little Red River, and would shortly be sailing the Pacific Ocean in defense of that freedom.

I think of freedom when I contemplate one of the most brilliant documents ever devised by man, the U.S. Constitution. That living document has guaranteed the basic freedoms of Americans for over 200 years and has been a beacon of freedom around the world. The country has expanded and evolved beyond anything the framers could have imagined, but the Constitution has continued to endure and adjust to the growing pains of this great democracy.

I think of freedom each year as families gather to celebrate in a show of patriotism honoring the founding of the country, a country whose greatest virtue is freedom. My hometown of Pangburn has celebrated this significant day in our history for over 100 years. Generations have dressed in their red, white, and blue, said the pledge of allegiance, and risen for the singing of the national anthem. The people, unique and from different locales, all shared one thing in common: freedom. Let freedom ring!

MICHAEL HAWLEY

Clinton

Celebration of Mom

Like many Arkansans, our Fourth of July celebrations occurred around the cooling waters of lakes or pools. The day was filled with family, food, and a festival-like atmosphere. As the day turned into dusk, the anticipation of cake, ice cream and fireworks grew within us all. And it all culminated with a rousing, if not off-key, singing of "Happy Birthday."

You see, the Fourth of July isn't just a celebration of the birth of our nation. It is the celebration of the birth of our mom. Yes, Mom was an Independence Day baby. And it was understood throughout the years that the reason for the celebration was, of course, Mom.

On her big day, the family would gather at Oaklawn Drive, or Lake Hamilton, or even a neighborhood pool to kick off the day. Growing up, I often thought how nice it was that so many families would get decked out in their red, white and blue best to help celebrate the birth of our mom. Or at least that's what Mom told me.

In accordance with the nation's tradition on this day, the birthday cake was decorated in the colors of our flag. While the number of candles never did match the age of our country (or our mom, for that matter), their flickering flames of freedom reminded us all that this day was one of historical significance.

After the cake, ice cream, watermelon and birthday presents were sufficiently plundered, the evening would culminate with the highly anticipated fireworks display. These were the firework-stand variety shot in the privacy of your cul-de-sac or public roadway. In the explosion of light caused by these delicate explosives, I remember seeing the look of joy on Mom's face. (Or was it terror?) But she always knew how to respond: ooooohhhh, ahhhhhh.

The celebrations will continue this Independence Day. There will be a family gathering at the lake. There will be plenty of food and appropriately colored decorations. But this year, Mom won't be joining us. She passed away this past December.

But I assure you, this Independence Day will still be a celebration of her!

PAUL STRACK

Maumelle

Wondrously beautiful

I was born in 1934, the middle son of five boys. For many the Depression was ending, but for our family times were still tough. My dad was a sharecropper and, during World War II, worked at a factory 25 miles away to help support the war effort and our family. We had a large garden, and my mother made sure that we had enough to eat. We had a radio in the barn, so I listened to Walter Winchell while milking each evening. There were also many radio programs that provided wholesome entertainment.

My two oldest brothers and several aunts and uncles were in WWII. I prayed for their well-being every night. I never feared for the outcome of the war as it was clear to me that we were on the right side, so we would win, but I was very aware of the cost of lives and the horribly wounded.

After high school, I was able to borrow $500, which fully paid my first semester at Purdue University, and married while in school. Upon receipt of my degree, I worked 40 years for the same company, traveled to 28 countries on company business, and retired in 1997. My wife of 53 years passed away, but after seven years I found a wonderful widow and we have been together ever since, traveling the USA.

We haven't visited every state, but we have visited most, and each state seems to have some special natural features worth visiting. Man-made architecture abounds as well. We live in Arkansas, The Natural State, and love it.

I enjoyed a wholesome family life as a child, and without enumerating all the freedoms we have, it is sufficient to appreciate the natural, wondrously beautiful America we have. That is why I love America.

KEN CARPENTER

Mountain Home

Life has changed here

Land expansion, transportation improvements, population growth, technology changes, communication, and the federal government have helped create the USA as we know it today. State and local government, education, civil rights improvements, medicine, housing, health and length of life (40-78) have also made a huge difference.

The cost of living has increased tremendously.

Credit and government debt have also contributed to our current way of life.

Social changes mean women and Blacks work and vote, as do naturalized citizens. Illegal immigrants weren't an issue 245 years ago. Neither was drug usage. The redefinition of a family has changed, and birth control and abortion have reduced the potential population of the USA.

The Internet has made a huge change in just the past 50 years.

Two things that have not changed are the basic nature of a human being and the desire of a person to live a free and secure life. The ability to pursue our dreams makes the USA the envy of the world. We are fortunate to live here and I pray each of us is thankful for the freedom we possess not only this Fourth of July, but every Fourth of July to come.

CHARLES JANZEN

Bella Vista