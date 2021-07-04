Local notes: CBCO, Red Cross seek blood donors

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is proud to be partnering with Rogers area First Responders in hosting the Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 at the Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is a community initiative designed to help alleviate a critical blood shortage, while at the same time honoring area First Responders for the great work they do every day. It also is a friendly competition between fire and police departments, with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing.

All donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give, but walk-ins are welcome.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Red Cross

The city of Bentonville fire and law enforcement personnel are teaming up with the American Red Cross for a lifesaving event to see who can recruit the most blood donors in their community to donate blood.

Eligible donors have a chance to take part in this friendly competition and respond to the call to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12 at the Bentonville Fire Department Training Room, 800 S.W. A Street, in Bentonville. Donors' blood donations will help decide which agency wins bragging rights until the next event. Police and fire municipalities help save lives on a daily basis. The Battle of the Badges is another way to do that, and both departments are excited for this year's challenge.

There is no substitute for donated blood products. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

Information: redcrossblood.org.