Man logs veterans' accounts of WWII

HOT SPRINGS -- For the past four years, Rishi Sharma's obsession with the second World War has taken him practically everywhere but home.

Sharma -- part-documentarian, part-amateur historian -- has spent the past four years living in Airbnb's, budget hotels and strangers' homes on an obsessive journey to interview every allied World War II veteran before they are all gone.

It is a journey that has taken the 23-year-old from his California hometown to 45 states, four countries, Pearl Harbor, Hot Springs and Van Buren.

Sharma said he's interviewed more than 1,100 World War II veterans along the way, posting some of those conversations to his YouTube channel.

For Sharma, home is his rental car and hotel rooms where much of his time is spent tracking down veterans, setting up interviews and doing research.

"My entire life revolves around interviewing the veterans," Sharma said. "When I'm not interviewing them, I'm finding them, reaching out to them, traveling to them."

Arriving at the Hot Springs home of World War II veteran Ralph King last week, Sharma greeted the 96-year-old with a booming voice and large black cases holding his camera equipment.

Before the interview even began, King grabbed his binder full of Army service records and started relating his memories of the famous battlefields near Eindhoven and Bastogne. Sharma politely interrupted him to ask him to save the war stories for when the camera was on.

Sharma's love of World War II veterans began when he was 15 after reading "Citizen Soldier: The U.S. Army from the Normandy Beaches to the Bulge to the Surrender of Germany" by historian Stephen E. Ambrose.

A passage about Lyle Bouck, a then-21-year-old lieutenant who led an 18-man unit that held off more than 500 Germans during the Battle of the Bulge, stood out to Sharma.

Sharma wondered if the man in the history book was still around. After a quick internet search, Sharma found Bouck's phone number, called him and -- to his amazement -- Bouck answered.

"It was the coolest feeling because he was so friendly," Sharma said. "And I was talking to him about his experiences with the phone on one hand and then I'm reading it from the book in the other. I mean, I'm talking to a real-life superhero."

That call prompted Sharma to follow his curiosity to see if there were more heroes around from the books he read.

Next Sharma rode his bike to a nearby retirement home, where the director introduced Sharma to 25 World War II veterans.

It became a routine. Sharma would ride after school -- or sometimes skip class -- to go to the retirement home where a studio was set up for him to interview veterans.

To support the interviews and preserve them for posterity, Sharma created a nonprofit in high school, Heroes of the Second World War, which received the attention of CBS, BBC, CBC and conservative talk show host Glenn Beck.

While Sharma was at Pearl Harbor for the 75th anniversary of that attack, an interview he did with CBS' Tom Hartman aired. The attention the segment received was enormous, helping Sharma raise "a couple hundred thousand dollars."

Often, publicity gives him the leads on veterans' whereabouts. The interview with CBS led to more than 10,000 emails about where to find more veterans to interview, Sharma said.

The scrawny son of immigrants hit the road after graduating high school, finding some fame, a purpose and some cash.

"I told my parents I will be back in a couple months, I'm going to do some interviews in neighboring states," Sharma said. "And I haven't been home in over four years now."

Diane Hight, a friend of Sharma who runs a nonprofit for veterans, said she was impressed about how Sharma is able to get many veterans to open up about their combat experiences.

Hight, originally from Morrilton, said her World War II veteran father rarely spoke about his experiences overseas. He used alcohol to suppress the pain from the war, Hight said.

"This happens so much with these men that have fought," Hight said. "They don't share what they've gone through, but they self-medicate. And that's what my father did."

Unlike some interviewers, Sharma likes to dig into veterans' memories of combat and tragedy.

One of Sharma's most viewed videos on his YouTube channel is titled "WW2 Marine Describes Hand to Hand Fighting on Iwo Jima," in which Carl Berghofer described the screams of fellow Marines being tortured by Japanese soldiers.

In another of Sharma's popular videos, a veteran describes being shot in the face.

During the interview with King in Hot Springs, Sharma was particularly interested in hearing about the two wounds King received during the war.

"I know you had some tough experiences, but the only good thing that will come from that is if someone learns from it," Sharma told King before the interview.

King, a native of Dowling, S.D., enlisted in the Army and eventually joined the storied 101st Airborne Division. King parachuted into Holland as part of Operation Market Garden, where he was wounded by shrapnel.

From tanks, Germans fired on the hedgerows where King's company had sought cover.

Shells "hit a tree right beside me and killed three guys that were in my company," King said.

King said he was also wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, in the woods near Foy, Belgium, when a tree hit by a German shell struck him near his clavicle. The round knocked the tree onto King, leaving a gash in his shoulder.

He laid on a stretcher in a make-shift hospital in Bastogne for about seven days, King said.

"Another three, four inches, it would have taken my neck off," King said.

King didn't bristle at Sharma's questions, though he hesitated, thinking that his military record in two of the most significant battles of the European theater may not seem all that impressive.

Hight said she thinks it's easier for some of the veterans to open up to someone they don't know, rather than to family members.

Hight, who is the founder of Forever Young Veterans, a nonprofit that takes war veterans on trips, said many veterans were discouraged from talking about their experiences.

"Many of them were told, do not go home and share these things with your family because this is only going to hurt them," she said.

Sharma joined Hight a trip to Normandy, France, taking D-Day veterans back to the beaches and hedgerows where they fought nearly eight decades ago.

Sharma, who is distant from much of his family, said he gravitates to veterans for their war memories but also for their fatherly wisdom.

"When I met the veterans, I saw what it's like to be a proper father," he said. "So I've been able to get that off of them that I didn't get in my own upbringing."

Sharma said he's been home once in four years and has no plans to go back because "I don't have anything to go home to."

Instead, he plans to stay on the road and keep interviewing veterans for as long as possible.

"It's like meeting superman and I'm like a 5-year-old kid," Sharma said. "I look up to these men -- they're giants to me -- they're everything that I would want to be, but I know I would never be able to achieve."