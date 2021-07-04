Milwaukee ends 47-year drought

ATLANTA -- The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

They didn't even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot.

Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 in a row in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.

Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

"It's sweet," said Milwaukee Coach Mike Budenholzer, who previously guided the Hawks. "These guys have put the work in all year. They deserve to go to the finals. I couldn't be more proud of them. I love coaching them. We've got more work to do."

Trae Young returned to the Hawks lineup after missing two games with a bone bruise in his right foot, but the young star never got anything going. After both teams struggled to find the range in the first half, the Bucks suddenly couldn't miss in the third quarter.

Especially Middleton.

Atlanta had a chance for its first lead of the game when Young's behind-the-back pass gave Kevin Huerter an open look from three-point range.

The shot rimmed out, and Middleton ripped off the next 13 points to push the Milwaukee edge to 60-45.

Young broke up the one-man onslaught with a driving basket, but Middleton responded with a three-pointer that gave him 16 straight Milwaukee points.

Middleton finished the quarter with 23 points, nearly outscoring the Hawks all by himself. Atlanta had 29 points in the period as Milwaukee headed to the final quarter with a 91-72 lead.

"My teammates and my coaches, they told me to keep being aggressive," Middleton said. "I love it. Each one of these guys, they work every single day. Everybody stays ready. Everybody stays locked in. We all play for each other. And that's all you can ask for."

Jrue Holiday added 27 points for the Bucks.

Cam Reddish, who missed much of the season with an Achilles injury, came off the bench to spark the Hawks. He scored 21 points -- making 6 of 7 three-pointers -- as the Hawks sliced a 22-point deficit down to six in the closing minutes.

But the Bucks finished it off, rekindling memories of the franchise's early years when Milwaukee became the center of the NBA world with a team led by two of the game's greatest players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

In Milwaukee's third season in the league, the duo led the team to its only NBA title in 1971. The Bucks returned three years later, only to lose to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Now the Bucks are back in the finals with a whole new group of stars. As they proved In the last two games against the Hawks, they're certainly more than the Greek Freak.

With Antetokounmpo sidelined by a hyperextended left knee, the Bucks turned to his supporting cast to finish off Atlanta. Brooks Lopez had 33 points in Game 5, and three other starters scored at least 22.

Middleton and Holiday carried the load in the deciding game.

Young finished with just 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting for the Hawks.

Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) had 12 points and nine rebounds in his second straight start in place of Antetokounmpo.

Neither team seemed capable of winning in the first half.

Atlanta made only 15 of 49 shots (30.6%), including 4 of 16 from beyond the three-point arc, with 9 turnovers. The Bucks weren't much better, connecting on 17 of 44 (38.6%) overall and just 5 of 19 outside the stripe. Milwaukee turned it over 10 times, split evenly between Middleton and Holiday.

