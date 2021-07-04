H.E.R., in addition to making great music, wants to be an active citizen who empowers young people. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning recording artist gets to do both in the new animated Netflix series “We the People,” which premieres today on Netflix. Created by Chris Nee and produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, the 10-part series provides a range of civics lessons through three-minute music videos on topics such as the Bill of Rights, immigration and the courts. It features award-winning artists including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlisle and Bebe Rexha. H.E.R. took on the “Active Citizenship” episode, writing and performing the song “Change,” urging young people to get involved with community issues by volunteering, writing letters to elected officials and protesting peacefully. The animated segment was directed by Oscar-winner Peter Ramsey, known for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” H.E.R. says the idea to make music and educate seemed daunting at first. “I was like thinking about all these topics and how can I make this, like, cool? And, you know, it just started off with just saying exactly what it is: ‘Wrote a letter to the mayor can you hear me out.’ Like how would we really have a conversation about this with somebody who doesn’t necessarily understand,” she said. That made the process fun and gratifying. The 23-year-old believes the importance of the subject matter lies in many citizens’ lack of understanding about the rights and duties of citizenship. “I feel like sometimes things aren’t taught on purpose,” H.E.R. said. She hopes the music videos in “We the People” will “share the knowledge that hasn’t always been shared” when it comes to rights, privileges and responsibilities. “It’s up to us to make these changes and to empower the youth. So, as we grow, as we learn, we teach.” Bruce Springsteen is among the three headliners for an August concert in Central Park, marking New York City's comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. “It is going to be a great moment for the city, marking our rebirth, marking our comeback, and it’s going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” the mayor said. Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will also headline the event. More performers are to be announced in the coming weeks, along with the date. The concert will come 30 years after Simon’s memorable Aug. 15, 1991, Central Park concert that was recorded and released as a live album and concert film.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMwjbP2kZmk]Springsteen’s return to Broadway last weekend was itself a step in the city’s recovery from the pandemic. “He is beloved in New York City in an extraordinary way even though he happens to come from New Jersey — no one’s perfect,” de Blasio said. The mayor said Hudson, an Oscar and Grammy winner, is “someone who captures the grit and determination that we’re all feeling as we fight through this crisis.”

VIDEO ONLINE

H.E.R. tells story behind music video

arkansasonline.com/74her/