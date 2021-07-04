Tammy Perkins, director of transportation for Georgia’s Savannah-Chatham County school district, says there’s no choice but to warn parents now that many kids probably won’t have the option of riding the bus next school year because of a driver shortage, saying the district has 217 drivers but needs as many as 300.

Homayoun Zadeh, 59, an associate professor of dentistry at the University of Southern California, who authorities say agreed to pay $100,000 to help his daughter get into the school, plans to plead guilty to filing a false tax return, becoming the 31st parent punished in the college-admissions case.

John Magoffin, a high school science teacher in Missouri, has been fired after students testified that he used a racial slur, made disparaging remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and females who wear leggings, and referred to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “Black Privilege Day.”

Kayse Shrum, formerly president of Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences and now the first woman to become president of the school, said: “I’m very excited, but this is extremely humbling. … It’s a big day at Oklahoma State University and at the Shrum household.”

Douglas Neighbor, a 30-year veteran of the National Park Service, was named superintendent of the 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway, which stretches from Natchez, Miss., to near Nashville, Tenn.

Roderick Bell, 42, a tribal council member in Philadelphia, Miss., faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to submitting phony hotel bills and receipts to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw government and claiming them as business travel expenses.

Shane Terhune, 41, of Rome, Ga., pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and awaits sentencing, acknowledging that the drug he sold a 25-year-old woman caused her fatal overdose.

Mike Parson, governor of Missouri, has appointed Rachel Lightfoot, his longtime campaign treasurer and a family friend, to be clerk of his home county and oversee local elections, among other duties.

Sakis Kehagioglu, the lawyer for a 49-year-old construction worker with the Twitter name ArtFreak who was arrested in Greece in the 2012 heist of Picasso and Mondrian paintings from the National Gallery in Athens, says his client “was an art lover, he wanted to see the paintings, to enjoy them.”