Northwest Arkansas cities putting together wish lists for American Rescue Plan money

Administrators of the five biggest cities in Northwest Arkansas hope millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan will have a long-lasting effect on the lives of residents in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Final guidance on how to use the money should come from the federal government next month.

More than $79 million is coming down the federal pipeline to Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville. The cities have already received half the allotted amounts and will get the other half in a year.

Cities have to obligate all of their money by 2024 and spend it by 2026. Otherwise, they must return it.

The U.S. Treasury Department outlined four ways in which cities can use the money: public health expenditures and addressing economic development impacts from the pandemic; replacing lost tax revenue; premium pay for essential workers; and water and sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The categories are broad, but there's nuance to each one, said John Wilkerson, general counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League. For instance, a city could use money meant for water and sewer infrastructure on drainage if the project met Clean Water Act requirements. Money to replenish a city's general fund because of a loss in sales tax revenue could be used for a variety of purposes, including streets. Cities also could pool money on a regional broadband upgrade.

Each city will have to report its use of the money to the federal government and will be held responsible for the uses, Wilkerson said. That makes giving the money to private entities such as businesses or residents for rent relief a little tricky, he said. If, for some reason, the money didn't go toward what it was meant to, the city that gave the money would owe it back to the federal government. The city will have to track the money wherever it goes.

The $350 billion in American Rescue Plan money going to state, municipal and tribal governments is meant to stave off the long-term effects the pandemic may cause, said Mark Hayes, Arkansas Municipal League executive director. Band-aid measures such as rent relief or small business loans were provided in other programs, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act; Emergency Rental Assistance program; and Paycheck Protection Program, he said.

The federal government calculated the amounts to give each city using 2019 Census information and the formula it uses to administer Community Development Block Grant money, according to the Treasury Department website. The formula takes into account several measures of community needs, including poverty, housing overcrowding and age of housing.

The league has spent the past several months guiding cities on the rules for using the money, hosting weekly online sessions and posting information to its website. For now, the general message to cities is to hold onto the money until final regulations come down from the federal government, Hayes said. After that, it'll be up to municipal leaders to decide how best to address their cities' needs, he said.

Cities want to address longstanding needs without biting off more than they can chew. Nearly every kind of project will involve ongoing maintenance and staff time. City administrations are piecing together plans as guidance comes out, and the elected bodies will have final say on appropriation of the money.

Calculations

The city administration of Springdale is trying to figure out a way to ensure the community formerly known as Bethel Heights is included in its allocation.

Springdale is set to receive $21.4 million, the largest among the Northwest Arkansas cities. However, the Census information used to calculate the amount precedes Bethel Heights becoming part of Springdale last year.

Money for cities of fewer than 50,000 residents, which would have been Bethel Heights, flows from the state. Because Bethel Heights no longer exists, the state can't release the money to Springdale, Mayor Doug Sprouse said. Bethel Heights had a population of 2,638 in 2019, according to Census data.

"I don't know what our options are going to be, but we're going to go down every road to figure out how to get that," he said of the money.

As far as needs, Sprouse said he's interested in workforce development, cyber security and technology upgrades, particularly remote work stations and hardware upgrades for city employees. Broadband and water and sewer work also is on his mind.

Guidance is still coming out on how cities can spend the money for those purposes. Sprouse said he has overall goals, and the details will shape how the city could accomplish them. He may call for a work session with the City Council once the final guidance is released, he said.

"We would rather send unspent money back than spend it wrong and have to pay it back. We're going to be very careful. We're not going to be in a big rush," Sprouse said. "That said, we've got until the end of 2024 to obligate this, but that'll come pretty fast, too. And the guidance is still being adjusted."

Connecting lines

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken said he wants to put most of the $21.2 million the city will receive toward necessary upgrades and repairs to potable water infrastructure.

The city is in the middle of building a 48-inch water line from Lake Fort Smith in Mountainburg to Fort Smith. The city has completed about 6 miles for $14.7 million. There are four more phases, making up nearly 29 miles with an estimated cost of $140 million, he said.

Money for the project has come from the sale of bonds backed by revenue from residential water bills and sales tax, Geffken said. State and federal loans also will help the project, he said.

The new line will better serve the entire city and the 13 other cities and water associations that buy from Fort Smith, Geffken said.

The administration is looking at putting most of the American Rescue Plan money toward the project, with some left for broadband and making up for lost revenue during the pandemic, he said.

The city also is allowed to put the money toward a federal consent decree issued in 2015. The federal government mandated the project, estimated to exceed $600 million, after discovering decades of runoff going into the Arkansas River from the city's sewage system.

However, the city has needs outside the consent decree, Geffken said.

"We have to balance. Not everything can go toward the consent decree," he said. "We have other needs in the system, and this is an important project, completing this transmission line."

A wide net

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said he wants to use the money in whatever way he can to take on social, environmental and economic issues in Fayetteville. He wants to cast a wide net and narrow it down, he said.

The city is slated to receive $17.9 million. Jordan said he wants to catch up any lost revenue, get the city's financials stable and invest in the future.

He's been collecting ideas from residents and businesses, Jordan said. He also plans to have various resident-led panels -- including the Environmental Action Committee, the community development board and a recently formed economic task force -- discuss potential uses of the money. Department heads are making lists of projects as well.

Workforce training, water and sewer projects, broadband, alternative transportation, streams and trees, clean air and adequate housing all are areas Jordan said he wants to explore.

The plan is to put a list in front of the City Council using input from the panels, department heads, administrators and residents. Jordan said he will solicit input from council members and residents during subsequent meetings.

Proceed with caution

Mayor Greg Hines said he's taking an extremely cautious approach to spending the $11.7 million coming to Rogers.

Hines said he doesn't want to start projects the city couldn't sustain in maintenance. The money from the American Rescue Plan is a one-time injection, and any city project, especially infrastructure, is going to have ongoing costs, he said.

The city has spent the past four or five years trying to determine the best way to move the needle of development in underserved areas east of downtown, Hines said.

"Right now, it doesn't gravity flow. So each lot or each parcel would require its own lift station," he said. "Obviously, the maintenance of that kind of approach over the long haul is really penny wise and pound foolish."

Several subdivisions off Walnut Street are served with individual sewer lift stations, Hines used as an example. It may be appropriate to look at whole areas near Lake Atalanta or south and east of Railyard Bike Park on Cherry Street and use the money for sewer projects there, he said.

Vital services

Bentonville has a team of department heads and city staff figuring out eligible projects as guidance rolls in, Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

The city is on board for $6.9 million. Orman said she wants to present a specific set of projects with budgets and timelines outlined to the City Council.

Water and sewer infrastructure is the most obvious target, given the city's growing population, she said. Those types of projects are among the most effective uses of public money, even if they aren't the most exciting to talk about, Orman said.

"Everybody needs water and sewer," she said. "Those are vital services that we have to provide."