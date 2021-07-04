BASKETBALL

Beverley suspended for shove

Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Saturday after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play. Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their benches for a timeout with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game Wednesday. Beverley drew a technical foul and was ejected.

BASEBALL

Injury sidelines Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber limped into the Washington Nationals' dugout Saturday with a heavy wrap poking out of the right side of his shorts. Schwarber was in shower shoes and trying to be upbeat when meeting with reporters after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. There is no timetable for his return. Schwarber bashed 16 home runs in June, seven of them leading off games. All were critical for the Nationals, who went 19-9 in the month to turn their season around. Schwarber said he does not need a procedure to repair damage to his hamstring. Instead, he will use compression treatment to reduce swelling.

Pitcher expects hearing

Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is expected to have the appeal hearing about his 10-game suspension for using a grip-enhancing foreign substance heard this week during the team's current home stand. Seattle Manager Scott Servais said Saturday he didn't know the exact date but believed it would be the middle of this week. Seattle begins a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances when he was given a 10-game suspension. The suspension was issued after umpires ejected Santiago on June 26 against the Chicago White Sox. Crew chief Tom Hallion said then that Santiago was ejected for "having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove."

Royals trade Gutierrez

The Kansas City Royals traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Saturday. Gutierrez, 26, appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with 4 doubles, 2 triples, a home run and 8 RBI. He was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment June 28.

GOLF

Lewis, Lopez tied for 7th

Jin Young Ko chipped in for eagle on the par-4 15th and finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas. Ko returned to overcast and breezy Old American early Saturday, playing the final 14 holes for a 1-under 70 in the suspended second round. After a rest break at her nearby home in Frisco, the 25-year-old South Korean shot 66 in the third round. She got up-and-down for par on the par-4 18th, chipping close after hitting over the green. Former University of Arkansas golfers Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez moved into contention. Both are in a four-way tie for seventh place at 8-under 205. Germany's Esther Henseleit and Finland's Matilda Castren were tied for second. Henseleit also eagled the 15th in her 64. Castren shot 68. They both finished their second rounds Friday. Ko dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the world when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week for her second straight victory, ending a run of nearly two years. Even with a victory today, Ko would remain No. 2.

Els grabs 3-stroke lead

Ernie Els opened a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y., reeling off five consecutive birdies on the front nine in a 7-under 65. Els birdied Nos. 2-6 at windy and rainy En-Joie Golf Club, added another on the par-4 ninth, made eight straight pars and closed the bogey-free round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to get to 11-under 133. Making his first appearance in the event, the 51-year-old South African star is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season. He has four major titles, the last in the 2012 British Open. Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He's winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 72 for the second day in a row and is at even-par 144. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 76 on Saturday and is at 2-over 146. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 74 for the second day in a row and is at 4-over 148.

Herbert leads Irish Open

Australian golfer Lucas Herbert stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open after shooting 2-under 70 in the third round for a one-stroke lead on Saturday. Herbert led by three shots after making four birdies in his opening 10 holes, but bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14 brought the field back into contention at Mount Juliet. Johannes Veerman was the nearest challenger, the No. 350-ranked American shooting 67 to move to 14 under for the event.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch 4 for 4 in Xfinity

Kyle Busch expects that he won't continue racing NASCAR Xfinity Series events after this year, and he has a chance to finish up with a perfect season. After spinning off course twice, Busch rallied in the final stage to win Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. That gives him four victories in four Xfinity Series races this season. NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers such as Busch to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year. Busch is scheduled to enter his final Xfinity event of the season next week at Atlanta. Busch edged Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric by 3.522 seconds, with Michael Annett third.

SOCCER

England rolls into semis

Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday in Rome to reach the European Championship semifinals. It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium, and it was the team's most dominant performance of the tournament. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also scored as England kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight match. England now goes back to London to face Denmark on Wednesday.

Denmark advances

Denmark, which has developed into a surprise contender after its tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field, advanced to the semifinals by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Denmark quickly took control against the Czechs on a hot and humid night. Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney's bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite's attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclik in the 42nd.

England's Harry Maguire, center top, scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, right, is challenged by England's Kieran Trippier during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal soccer match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Italy, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool Photo via AP)

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates with John Stones, left, after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ettore Ferrari, Pool)

England's Harry Kane, right, is replaced by England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Alessandro Garofalo/Pool Via AP)

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford makes a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal soccer match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Italy, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool Photo via AP)

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Naomi Baker/Pool Photo via AP)

Czech Republic's Michael Krmencik, top, jumps for the ball with Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark, at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Ozan Kose, Pool Photo via AP)

Denmark's Daniel Wass in action during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Naomi Baker/Pool Photo via AP)