Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued three well recompletions in the week ending June 25. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

FRANKLIN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Williams No. 1-5, 24-hr. prod. not available in Morris Form. of Altus Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,300 ft., perf. 1,712-1,734 ft. Loc. 1,315 ft. FSL & 1,298 ft. FWL of Sec. 5-9N-26W. Workover done June 3.

JOHNSON -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for McMillan No. 5-15, 24-hr. prod. not available in Orr/Basal Atoka Form. of Clarksville Fld. Drilled to TD: 4,325 ft., perf. 3,030-3,155 OA ft. Loc. 1,195 ft. FNL & 2,450 ft. FWL of Sec. 15-10N-24W. Workover done May 19.

LOGAN -- Hogback Exploration Inc. of Fort Smith for Midland Oil Corp No. 1, 24-hr. prod. not available in Middle Hale Form. of Prairie View Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,663 ft., perf. 7,201-7,396 OA ft. Loc. 1,720 ft. FSL & 1,470 ft. FEL of Sec. 22-8N-24W. Workover done June 15.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.