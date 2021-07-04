Old letters lost, found, loved again

Workers at Goodwill in Cabot had a feeling that a metal lock box at the store had been donated by mistake.

Inside the silver container, which had a piece of masking tape stuck to it with the words "Keep-Out-Privet," were hundreds of letters written by a woman named Mildred to her sweetie serving overseas in World War II.

The letters, most addressed to "My Darling Husband" and mailed almost daily from Olympia, Wash., spanned 1943-1944 and were neatly organized by month.

The box and letters were sent last month to Goodwill Industries of Arkansas headquarters in Little Rock, and the search began for the owner.

"We do our best and use whatever resources we can to reconnect the item with the original owners," says Goodwill public relations manager Kerri Nettles.

She turned to Goodwill of Arkansas' Facebook page for help, posting a photo of the box and a few letters along with a description on June 26. The post quickly picked up steam and was shared more than 6,000 times.

Jesica Hunter of Conway saw the post and recognized the container instantly.

"As soon as I saw the pictures, I knew exactly where this box of letters came from," she says.

It belonged to James and Mildred McKnight, her great-uncle and aunt.

She shared the post with her mother, Shirley Hunter, and began messaging and calling Goodwill, "probably excessively," she says with a chuckle, "to make sure it came back to us."

They brought plenty of documentation to prove the box's provenance, Nettles says, and could identify people mentioned in the letters.

Jim and Mildred -- Mimmie and Papaw to Jesica -- lived on Highway 10 about a mile from where she grew up.

"I spent a majority of my youth at their house," she says. "Summertime camping trips, they were always with us. We were very close. They were like grandparents to me. They were two of the greatest people God ever placed on this earth."

Jesica even named her youngest son after her great-uncle.

James and Mildred were married for 70 years, she says. Mildred passed away in 2003; James died in 2016 at 103.

How the box ended up at the Cabot Goodwill is a mystery, Jesica says, but it's now safe at her home.

She hasn't been through all the letters, but the ones she has read "are so Nicolas Sparks' 'The Notebook' romantic," she says, referring to the novel and 2004 film. "She wrote him every day, and if she missed a day, she would write two letters the next day."

The idea of publishing them has been brought up, but Jesica isn't interested.

"Those were private letters. That was their love story, and as sweet as it is, I don't think they would want that. I'm just so happy to have them back with our family because they are so special."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com