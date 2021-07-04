100 years ago

July 4, 1921

FORT SMITH – Jim Ealinger, the "mystery man" of Fort Smith, who awakened from a three-year sleep here Friday morning, is steadily gaining strength and the control of his faculties, according to word from the county hospital this afternoon. Ealinger ate a big Sunday dinner and held a long conversation with attendants immediately after. The man is regaining the use of his limbs. He attempted to feed himself today. He was asked if he knew what he was eating, and then he named every dish that was fed to him with the exception of meat.

50 years ago

July 4, 1971

• A number of persons are swimming and water skiing in the Arkansas River at Little Rock this summer, despite warnings of health authorities that say the river is too polluted for such activities. Most of the water sports take place week ends, and most of the participants are teen-agers, who park their cars along the river bank and swim in the river just upstream from Murray Lock and Dam (No. 7).

25 years ago

July 4, 1996

• To thank the Ottenheimer Foundation for its pledge to donate $200,000 to the River Market, Little Rock City Director Dean Kumpuris will ask the Board of Directors to name the indoor part of the building "Ottenheimer Market Hall." And to recognize a $100,000 donation pledged by St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center, Kumpuris will ask the board to name the plaza east of the River Market building "St. Vincent Plaza." Kumpuris said that eventually he'd like to see if the northern dead end of Commerce Street can become known as "St. Vincent Way." No date has been set for the board to act on Kumpuris' requests. But already some people are referring to the inside of River Market as "Ottenheimer Market Hall."

10 years ago

July 4, 2011

• Work began last week on a website where Arkansans may be able to find and claim property or money they have lost. Auditor Charlie Daniels said the new system will streamline how claims are handled. He called the current system, where claim forms must be mailed in and the information manually entered into a database, "antiquated." "That's just a complete total waste of effort, and it's not very good service to the constituents, or very fast service," Daniels said. "We hope to do better in the future and make sure that more Arkansans and people who own personal property here in the state of Arkansas have a chance to claim it."