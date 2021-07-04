Ozark Regional Transit to observe holiday Monday

SPRINGDALE -- Ozark Regional Transit offices will be closed and all transit services, fixed bus routes, on-demand, para-transit and demand/response will cease operations Monday to allow all staff time with their families to observe Independence Day.

Regional Transit offices and all routes will resume regular services, after the observed holiday, on Tuesday.

Ozark Regional Transit has three fixed routes in Fayetteville, three in Springdale and one in Bentonville. Rogers service is an on-demand transit model with two buses. Additionally, there is an express bus service between Fayetteville and Bentonville.