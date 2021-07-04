Patents awarded to Arkansans

June 29, 2001

Patent 11,045,450 B2. Drug Compositions. Issued to David Clayton Sutherland of Little Rock, James Kyle Zorn of Lexington, Ky., and Dennis J. Carlo of San Diego. Assigned to Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. of San Diego.

Patent 11,045,622 B1. Shoulder-Worn Diffuser. Issued to James M. Johnson and Joel Johnson, both of Little Rock.

Patent 11,047,410 B1. Adjustable Shim. Issued to David R. Reed Sr., David R. Reed Jr., Anthony Thomas and Sean Thomas, all of Russellville; Robert Galla of Atkins; Corey Binkley of Fort Payne, Ala., and Robert Richardson of Galivants Ferry, S.C. Assigned to Cutting Edge Tooling LLC of Russellville.

Patent 11,049,037 B2. Devices and Methods for Quantum Logic. Issued to Julio Gea-Banacloche of Fayetteville and William Konyk of Little Rock. Assigned to Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,050,879 B1. Call Traffic Data Monitoring and Management. Issued to Samuel Kenton Welch of Conway. Assigned to First Orion Corp. of Little Rock.